'Tejashwi Will Contest All 243 Seats': RJD Leader Makes Bold Claim Before Mahagathbandhan Talks

In a bold political move that has sent ripples across Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav announced that he plans to contest all 243 assembly seats in the upcoming state elections. Speaking at a rally in Kanti, Muzaffarpur, the Bihar Leader of Opposition delivered a message that left both allies and opponents taking notice, at a time when seat-sharing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan remain deadlocked.

Addressing a packed gathering at Kanti High School, Yadav launched a pointed attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting the achievements of his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Then came the dramatic declaration: “We will return. Understand this, Tejashwi will be contesting all 243 seats of Bihar.” He specifically mentioned constituencies including Muzaffarpur, Bochahan, Gaighat, and Kanti, urging party workers to mobilize and prepare for the electoral battle ahead.

Political analysts view this statement as more than a motivational rallying cry. Muzaffarpur, currently represented by a Congress MLA, suggests that Yadav’s message is also aimed at exerting pressure on alliance partners during ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

The timing of Yadav’s declaration is politically significant. When asked about the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently avoided a direct response. Yadav’s assertive stance signals his intent to position himself as the natural choice for the coalition’s top post.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance, including Congress, Left parties, VIP, JMM, and the Paras faction of the LJP, has been locked in tense negotiations over seat allocation, with Congress reportedly seeking a larger share. Yadav’s promise to contest all seats is being interpreted as both a strategic bargaining tactic and an effort to energize the RJD’s cadre ahead of a high-stakes electoral contest.

Direct Appeal to Bihar Voters

At the Muzaffarpur rally on Saturday, Yadav addressed supporters with a call for unity. “You all have to stay united, and this time, Tejashwi will contest elections on 243 seats. Whether it is Kanti, Muzaffarpur, or Gaighat, I will contest from every place. I appeal to all of you to vote for me. I promise to work towards taking Bihar forward,” he said, urging party leaders to fight the elections together. “This government, in power for 20 years, which spreads communal violence, must be uprooted.”

Yadav’s remarks come amid a complex political landscape, as seat-sharing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan have grown even more intricate with the inclusion of Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Pashupati Paras’s Lok Janshakti Party.

Criticism of NDA Government

The RJD leader also slammed the current NDA-led government in Bihar, alleging rampant corruption and lawlessness. “Businessmen are being kidnapped and killed daily. Corruption has reached its peak, and the poor are exploited from local police stations to the state headquarters,” Yadav claimed. At the unveiling of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue in Kanti, he added a sharp barb, saying the administration “protects rats.”

Congress Responds on Seat-Sharing

Earlier this week, Congress state in-charge Krishna Allavaru emphasized the need for flexibility in seat-sharing. “Whenever new parties join the alliance, all members must adjust their seat shares. There should be a balance between good and bad seats to ensure fairness,” Allavaru said, highlighting the sensitivities in the coalition’s negotiations.

A Look Back at 2020 Elections

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, the RJD contested 144 seats as part of the alliance and won 75, emerging as the single-largest party. The Congress, allocated 70 seats, secured 19. The next election, covering all 243 constituencies, is scheduled for October–November 2025.

Bihar’s political scene has been marked by shifting alliances: after the 2020 elections, the NDA formed the government with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. In August 2022, JD(U) broke away from the NDA to join the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Yet again, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) returned to the NDA fold, reshaping the state’s power dynamics.