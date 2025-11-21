Tejas Jet Crash: Pilot Dies, Confirms Air Force; Constitutes Court Of Inquiry To Probe Accident

Tejas Jet Crash: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that the pilot of its indigenous HAL Tejas light-combat aircraft sustained fatal injuries after the jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident," said the IAF in its statement.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

The Indian single-seat light combat aircraft, the HAL Tejas, crashed on Friday during an aerial demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, sending thick black smoke spiralling over the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport as onlookers watched in alarm.

According to eyewitnesses and videos shared by media outlets, the incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. local time as the aircraft executed a manoeuvre during the show’s live display.