Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaInside Tejas: Made-In-India 4.5-Generation Multi-Role Fighter Jet | Key Features, Specs

Inside Tejas: Made-In-India 4.5-Generation Multi-Role Fighter Jet | Key Features, Specs

Here’s a quick look at the LCA Tejas’ key specifications, features, dimensions and advanced systems including AESA radar and EW suite.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In an unfortunate turn of events, an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed on Thursday while taking part in an aerial display at the ongoing Dubai Air Show, officials confirmed.

The incident took place mid-performance, as the aircraft looked to be performing a loop, and came down crashing during the international aviation showcase.

Information on the extent of the damage and the condition of the pilot has not yet been released. As we wait for more information on the Tejas jet crash incident, here's a look at the aircraft's specifications and key features.

LCA Tejas: Specs and Key Features

The LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

It is designed to efficiently handle offensive air missions, replacing the retired MiG-21 fleet, for close combat, and ground attack operations.Notably, the aircraft is also capable of performing maritime operations.

The LCA MK1A is regarded as the most modern and upgraded version of the Tejas aircraft. 

Here's all you need to know about its dimensions and specifications:

  • Length: 13.2 metres
  • Wingspan: 8.2 metres
  • Height: 4.4 metres
  • Maximum Take-off Weight: 13,500 kg
  • Engine: GE F404-IN20
  • Engine Thrust (A/B): 85 kN
  • G-limit: +8g / -3.5g
  • Maximum Speed: Mach 1.6
  • Service Ceiling: 50,000 feet
  • Number of Hardpoints: 09

Following are some key features of the LCA Tejas:

  • AESA Radar
  • EW Suite (including radar warning and self-protection jammer)
  • Digital Map Generator (DMG)
  • Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFD)
  • Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT)
  • Advanced Radio Altimeter

The Tejas made its frontline debut in 2016 when the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron, known as the Flying Daggers, became the first unit to induct the fighter jet.

Last year (2024) saw the first crash in 23 years of Tejas' history, which dates back to its first test flight in 2001.

Check Out: First Visual: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show; Massive Fireball Caught On Camera

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejas Air Crash LCA-Tejas Dubai Air Show Tejas Jet Crash Indian Air Force Tejas Accident Dubai Air Show Crash Tejas Jet Crash Video HAL Tejas Crash Dubai LCA Tejas Crash News Tejas Pilot Ejected Dubai Airshow 2025 Crash Viral Video Tejas Crash Breaking News Tejas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Blast At Boiler Factory In Pakistan's Faisalabad Kills 15; Several Injured
Cities
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Earthquake Hits Kolkata, Strong Tremors Felt In Adjoining Areas
Cricket
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Rishabh Pant Reveals India Is Ready With Shubman Gill’s Replacement For IND vs SA 2nd Test
Cities
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Class 11 Girl Dies By Suicide In MP, Alleges 'Torture' By Male Teacher In Note
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget