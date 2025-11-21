Inside Tejas: Made-In-India 4.5-Generation Multi-Role Fighter Jet | Key Features, Specs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In an unfortunate turn of events, an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed on Thursday while taking part in an aerial display at the ongoing Dubai Air Show, officials confirmed.

The incident took place mid-performance, as the aircraft looked to be performing a loop, and came down crashing during the international aviation showcase.

Information on the extent of the damage and the condition of the pilot has not yet been released. As we wait for more information on the Tejas jet crash incident, here's a look at the aircraft's specifications and key features.

LCA Tejas: Specs and Key Features

The LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

It is designed to efficiently handle offensive air missions, replacing the retired MiG-21 fleet, for close combat, and ground attack operations.Notably, the aircraft is also capable of performing maritime operations.

The LCA MK1A is regarded as the most modern and upgraded version of the Tejas aircraft.

Here's all you need to know about its dimensions and specifications:

Length : 13.2 metres

: 13.2 metres Wingspan : 8.2 metres

: 8.2 metres Height : 4.4 metres

: 4.4 metres Maximum Take-off Weight : 13,500 kg

: 13,500 kg Engine : GE F404-IN20

: GE F404-IN20 Engine Thrust (A/B) : 85 kN

: 85 kN G-limit : +8g / -3.5g

: +8g / -3.5g Maximum Speed : Mach 1.6

: Mach 1.6 Service Ceiling : 50,000 feet

: 50,000 feet Number of Hardpoints: 09

Following are some key features of the LCA Tejas:

AESA Radar

EW Suite (including radar warning and self-protection jammer)

(including radar warning and self-protection jammer) Digital Map Generator (DMG)

Smart Multi-Function Displays (SMFD)

Combined Interrogator and Transponder (CIT)

Advanced Radio Altimeter

The Tejas made its frontline debut in 2016 when the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron, known as the Flying Daggers, became the first unit to induct the fighter jet.

Last year (2024) saw the first crash in 23 years of Tejas' history, which dates back to its first test flight in 2001.

