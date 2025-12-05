Tej Pratap Yadav Files Police Complaint Against Ex-IPS Officer Over ‘Objectionable’ Remarks

The political atmosphere in Bihar heated up on Thursday after Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, lodged a police complaint against former IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das. Tej Pratap, who now serves as the national president of the Janata Dal (Janashakti Party), accused Das of making defamatory and offensive remarks about him and his family on an online news platform.

Tej Pratap levelled the allegations through a detailed post from his former social media handle on December 4, 2025. In the post, he claimed that the remarks aired on Das’s channel had crossed all limits of decency and were intended to malign his public image.

Tej Pratap’s Allegations: ‘Objectionable and Baseless’

Tej Pratap wrote, "Former IPS Amitabh Kumar Das, through his 'News Nama Channel', has used objectionable words and said absurd, fabricated and baseless things with the intention of tarnishing my image. It is extremely sad and unforgivable for a former IPS to say wrong and objectionable things about my personal and internal family issues."

पूर्व IPS अमिताभ कुमार दास द्वारा उसके "News Nama Channel" के माध्यम से मेरी छवि को धूमिल करने के उद्देश्य से आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का प्रयोग करते हुए अनाप -सनाप, मनगढ़ंत एवं आधारहीन बातों को बोला गया है।



एक पूर्व IPS के द्वारा मेरे निजी एवं परिवार के आंतरिक मुद्दों को लेकर गलत एवं… pic.twitter.com/brhSwE8iQ5 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 4, 2025

He further stated in the same post, "...Therefore, today I have filed a complaint at the Secretariat Police Station against this unruly former IPS officer, Amitabh Kumar Das, and demanded appropriate action. This is the same former IPS officer whose name appeared in the Shabnam case."

Along with the statement, Tej Pratap also shared a photograph of Amitabh Kumar Das, escalating the confrontation between the two.

Complaint Filed At Secretariat Police Station

Officials confirmed that the complaint was received at the Secretariat Police Station in Patna. The nature of the allegations—relating to personal, family, and reputational harm—suggests that the police may examine the content uploaded on Das’s platform. Whether charges will be formally registered will depend on preliminary findings.

Who Is Amitabh Kumar Das?

Amitabh Kumar Das, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, is known for his outspoken views and frequent criticism of politicians across party lines. A native of Bihar, he took voluntary retirement several years ago and has since been active on digital platforms.



His response to the allegations is still awaited, and political observers expect a sharp rebuttal given his past record of public commentary.