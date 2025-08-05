Rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi where a cloudburst triggered flash floods, causing widespread damage in Dharali on Tuesday, August 5. At least four people lost their lives in the tragedy, while at least 50, including soldiers, remain missing. 138 people have reportedly been rescued.

As the state grappled with heavy rain through the afternoon and till evening, hampering rescue efforts, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for Wednesday, August 6.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Dharali on Wednesday. Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri, the origin of the Ganges, and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

IMD has said that there is a possibility of lightning and heavy rain with thunder in some hilly areas, pointing out no relief from the adverse weather on Wednesday as well.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' of heavy rain in seven districts including Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

Meanwhile, amid the weather department's forecast, instructions have been given to close all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in three districts of the state, Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar.

Schools Shut Amid Alert For Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand

Amid the ongoing situation in the state, District Magistrates of Pauri Garhwal, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar have issued orders, warning locals of heavy rain in their respective disctricts.

An order signed by District Magistrate of Pauri Garhwal Swati S Bhadoria said: "According to the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun on August 5, 2025 at 6 pm, an alert has been issued for Garhwal district on August 06, 2025, and there is a possibility of lightning with thunder and heavy rainfall at some places in the district area."

The DM of Pauri has said that in view of the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of increase in the water flow of rivers/drains/streams in the district. Thus, to ensure the safety of the students under the district, a one-day holiday is declared in all the government, semi-government and private schools (institutions running from class 1 to 12) and all Anganwadi centers of the district on 06.08.2025 (Wednesday).

On the other hand, the order issued by Champawat DM Manish Kumar, said that according to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun on 05.08.2025 at 01:30 pm, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in Champawat district on 06 August 2025.

"In view of the weather forecast / warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun and the possibility of the water level of rivers and streams rising due to continuous rainfall in the district, on the basis of the powers and functions conferred in Section 30 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, in view of the safety of the students, all government / council / aided / recognized private schools (running from class 01 to 12) and all Anganwadis under Champawat will remain closed on 06-08-2025 (Wednesday)," it said.

The DM directed all the district and related departments should ensure strict compliance of the said order.

Udham Singh Nagar DM Nitin Bhadoria said in an order that according to the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, there is a possibility of more than average rainfall and thunder along with lightning and heavy spells of rain in some districts of Uttarakhand state from 05 August 2025 to 09 August 2025.

"In view of the weather forecast / warning and the possibility of the water level of rivers and streams increasing due to continuous rainfall in the hilly districts, all government / council / aided / recognized private schools (running from class 1 to 12) and all Anganwadi centers under Udham Singh Nagar district will remain closed on 06-08-2025 (Wednesday)," the order said.