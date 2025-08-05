The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over the ghat regions of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, for the next two days. This alert follows forecasts of intense downpours that may lead to landslides, flooding, fallen trees, and other severe disruptions.

In the wake of the heavy rains, Nilgris district administration declared a school holiday.

Red and Orange Alerts In Tamil Nadu

Rainfall began in parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday night and is expected to continue in the coming days, prompting precautionary measures in areas considered vulnerable. The Nilgiris district and the ghat areas of Coimbatore have been marked as very high-risk zones, with forecasts predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rain exceeding 204.4 mm at one or two locations.

Alongside these red alert areas, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Theni and Tenkasi, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. In addition, a yellow alert has been announced for Dindigul, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, and Salem, with these regions likely to witness isolated heavy showers.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A red alert has been issued in Nilgiris due to heavy rainfall; NDRF teams have arrived in Ooty.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nqHX04NvEY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

Between August 5 and 9, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, increasing the weather-related risks statewide.

Chennai Forecast

In Chennai, residents can expect one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to hover between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range from 26 to 27 degrees.

Heavy Rainfall Precautions

Authorities have issued advisories urging the public—especially those in hilly and landslide-prone regions—to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to the Western Ghats. People are advised to stay indoors during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, closely follow alerts and guidance from local authorities, and keep emergency supplies ready. Disaster response teams and district administrations have reportedly been placed on alert to ensure swift action in case of emergencies.

Given the continuing rainfall and the heightened risk of landslides and flash floods in ghat sections, residents are strongly urged to remain vigilant and prioritize safety over the coming days.