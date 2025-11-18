TN Revenue Staff Boycott SIR Duty Citing 'Overload'; Govt Warns ‘No Work, No Pay’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTN Revenue Staff Boycott SIR Duty Citing 'Overload'; Govt Warns ‘No Work, No Pay’

Tamil Nadu revenue staff are boycotting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty, citing unmanageable workload and inadequate resources.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Tamil Nadu government issued a firm warning to state employees, stating that those who fail to report for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty on Tuesday will face pay deductions. The directive comes as resistance escalates among revenue department staff, who have launched a full-scale boycott of the SIR exercise, calling the workload “unmanageable” and poorly planned.

The boycott has sparked concern within the administration, as the SIR is a critical process for updating and verifying electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections. Revenue staff argue that the exercise has been imposed without adequate preparation, manpower, or logistical support, leaving officials stretched across districts.

Union representatives say officers are already overburdened with routine field responsibilities, and the addition of SIR duties has pushed many beyond capacity.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Staff Boycott SIR Duty

Members of the Federation of Revenue Associations of Tamil Nadu (FERA) began their boycott on Tuesday, protesting excessive workload, insufficient staffing, tight timelines, and a lack of proper training.

On Monday evening, FERA submitted petitions to district collectors across all 32 districts as part of a statewide “Perundhiral” (mass appeal) campaign. Demonstrations were also held at taluk and district headquarters. “We are not attending any work related to the SIR from today," FERA state coordinator M P Murugaian said, as per PTI.

Murugaian added that the protest aims to secure comprehensive training for all officials, appoint more officers as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and ensure adequate manpower at the BLO level. The association has also raised objections to collectors conducting late-night review meetings and holding multiple daily video conferences in the name of monitoring progress.

The ongoing SIR, scheduled to conclude on December 4, requires the distribution and collection of forms, online data uploads, and continuous review meetings. With the boycott gaining momentum, the standoff between the government and revenue employees has injected fresh tension into the electoral roll revision process.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Embed widget