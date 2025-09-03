Tamil Nadu Headmaster Suspended After Viral Video Shows Students Massaging Her Legs In Class

A headmaster of Maveripatti Primary School in Harur was suspended after she allegedly asked students to massage her legs during school hours. The incident took place at the school where around 30 children from the local village are enrolled.

Inquiry Ordered, Headmaster Suspended

The clip, which has been circulating widely on social media, showed headmaster Kalaivani lying on a table while instructing students to press her legs. The footage has prompted strong reactions from the public with many demanding strict action against the teacher.

Following the outcry, education authorities visited the school and confirmed that a probe had been initiated. Kalaivani has been suspended pending investigation, according to a report by CSR Journal, as reported by India Today. Officials said further disciplinary measures will follow based on the inquiry’s findings.

Similar Case Reported Last Year

The episode has drawn comparisons to a similar case in Tamil Nadu in 2023, when a video surfaced of J Jayaprakash, a mathematics teacher in Thalaivasal, who was filmed sleeping in class and asking students to massage his feet. He had been employed at the government school for 17 years before action was taken.

This latest controversy adds to a troubling pattern of misconduct allegations against educators in the state’s government schools. Parents and activists have voiced concerns about the erosion of professional ethics and the need for stronger safeguards to protect student welfare.

