TN CM Stalin Congratulates IAS Supriya Sahu On Winning UNEP’s ‘Champions of the Earth' Award

HomeNewsIndiaTN CM Stalin Congratulates IAS Supriya Sahu On Winning UNEP’s ‘Champions of the Earth' Award

In a post on 'X', Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin said Sahu’s "dedicated work" has secured "a special place for Tamil Nadu at the global level in climate action".

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday congratulated Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu for winning the prestigious UNEP award -- 'Champions of the Earth'.

"I hope this award will serve as a major encouragement for her work to further strengthen our government’s laudable initiatives such as protection of wetlands, expansion of mangrove forests, conservation of endangered species and reduction of plastic use," he wrote.

The Champions of the Earth award is the United Nations Environment Programme’s highest environmental honour, presented annually to individuals and institutions for transformative impact in protecting the environment.

At an event held in Nairobi on Wednesday, Sahu was recognised for her pioneering and long-standing leadership on critical environmental challenges in India, including plastics and wildlife conservation, a release said. PTI JR KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Stalin Tamil NAdu
