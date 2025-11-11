Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court acquitted Surendra Koli in a high-profile murder and rape case linked to the notorious Nithari killings of 2005-2006 in Noida. The court allowed Koli’s curative petition against his earlier conviction, finally closing a chapter in one of India’s most chilling criminal cases.

Background: Conviction and Appeals

Koli had been convicted in February 2011 for the murder of a 15-year-old girl, a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court at the time. This year, he filed a curative petition after the Allahabad High Court acquitted him in 12 other related cases. Today, a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, set aside his last conviction.

“The petitioner is acquitted of the charges. The petitioner shall be released forthwith,” Justice Vikram Nath said while delivering the verdict.

Supreme Court Highlights Weak Evidence

During hearings on Koli’s curative plea, the Supreme Court had noted on October 7 that his conviction rested largely on a single statement and the recovery of a kitchen knife. The bench highlighted the “anomalous situation” created by his acquittal in other cases.

The Nithari murders, which shocked the nation, occurred between 2005 and 2006. The case came to light in December 2006 when skeletal remains were discovered near a house in Nithari village, Noida. The house belonged to Moninder Singh Pandher, while Koli worked there as a domestic helper.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation, filing multiple cases against both men. Koli faced charges including murder, abduction, rape, and destruction of evidence, while Pandher was charged in one case related to immoral trafficking. Koli had previously been convicted and sentenced to death in over ten cases for the rapes and murders of young girls.

Legal Twists: Commutations and Acquittals

In 2009, the Allahabad High Court found Koli guilty in the present case but acquitted Pandher due to insufficient evidence regarding the 15-year-old victim. Koli’s appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2011, and a review petition was later rejected in 2014. However, on January 28, 2015, the High Court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment, citing delays in the disposal of his mercy plea.

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court in October 2023 acquitted Koli in 12 other cases, overturning the death sentences previously imposed in 2017. Pandher was acquitted in two cases. Following these judgments, the CBI and families of the victims filed 14 appeals in the Supreme Court, all of which were dismissed on July 31.

With today’s ruling, Surendra Koli has been acquitted in the final case concerning the 15-year-old girl, clearing the path for his immediate release.