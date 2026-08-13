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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Is Sukhbir Singh Badal? SAD Chief Attacked At Nanded Gurdwara

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Badal? SAD Chief Attacked At Nanded Gurdwara

Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked at a Nanded gurdwara. Here is a look at the SAD chief's political career, family and electoral journey.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sukhbir Badal, SAD president, attacked at Nanded gurdwara.
  • He suffered an arm injury; a Nihang accused.
  • Sukhbir Badal, son of ex-CM, heads Akali Dal.
  • Party's electoral performance significantly declined under his leadership.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was allegedly attacked at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 11:30 am when the SAD leader was arriving at the gurdwara. According to preliminary information, a person approached Badal and allegedly attempted to stab him. Police personnel intervened almost immediately, but Badal suffered an injury to his arm during the incident. His personal security officer (PSO) was also injured.

A Nihang has been accused of carrying out the attack. Initial reports suggest that an argument preceded the confrontation at the gurdwara premises. Badal was later taken to hospital for medical treatment.

With the incident putting the SAD chief in the spotlight, here is a look at who Sukhbir Singh Badal is and his political journey.

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Badal?

Sukhbir Singh Badal is an Indian politician and businessman who currently heads the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of Punjab's prominent political parties. He has also served as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister on two occasions.

Badal represented the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament and has remained a prominent figure in Punjab politics for several decades.

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His political influence is also closely linked to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh institutions. As SAD president, he has played a central role in the party's political and organisational affairs.

Son Of Five-Time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal comes from one of Punjab's most prominent political families. He is the son of Parkash Singh Badal, who served as Punjab Chief Minister five times and was among the state's longest-serving political leaders.

The Badal family has had a significant influence on the Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab's political landscape. Sukhbir eventually emerged as the principal political successor to his father and took charge of the party's leadership.

His rise within the SAD coincided with the party's efforts to consolidate its political base in Punjab while expanding its organisational influence.

Early Life And Education

Sukhbir Singh Badal was born on July 9, 1962, in Faridkot, Punjab, into a Dhillon Jatt Sikh family. His mother was Surinder Kaur.

He received his early education at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Badal later pursued higher education at Panjab University in Chandigarh, where he completed a master's degree in economics between 1980 and 1984.

He subsequently moved to the United States for further studies and obtained an MBA from California State University, Los Angeles.

From Deputy Chief Minister To SAD President

Badal's political career saw him take on increasingly prominent responsibilities within the SAD. He served as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister twice and became one of the party's most recognisable faces.

He also served as a Member of Parliament from the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency, strengthening his presence in national as well as state-level politics.

As SAD president, Badal has remained at the centre of the party's strategy and decision-making, particularly during periods of intense political competition in Punjab.

SAD's Electoral Decline Under His Leadership

The party's electoral fortunes, however, suffered a significant setback during Badal's tenure as its leader.

The Shiromani Akali Dal experienced a historic decline in its electoral performance in Punjab, particularly during the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. The party lost ground to rival political forces and saw its position in the state's electoral landscape weaken considerably.

The decline marked a major shift for an organisation that had previously been one of the dominant forces in Punjab politics.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Sukhbir Singh Badal recently?

Sukhbir Singh Badal was allegedly attacked at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday. He suffered an arm injury, and his personal security officer was also injured.

Who is Sukhbir Singh Badal?

He is an Indian politician and businessman, and the current president of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He has served twice as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister.

What is Sukhbir Singh Badal's family background?

He is the son of Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time Punjab Chief Minister. His family has a significant influence on the Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab's political landscape.

How has the Shiromani Akali Dal performed under Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership?

The party experienced a significant decline in electoral performance, notably in the 2017 and 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, losing ground to rival political forces.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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