Who Is Sukhbir Singh Badal? SAD Chief Attacked At Nanded Gurdwara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhbir Badal, SAD president, attacked at Nanded gurdwara.

He suffered an arm injury; a Nihang accused.

Sukhbir Badal, son of ex-CM, heads Akali Dal.

Party's electoral performance significantly declined under his leadership.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was allegedly attacked at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 11:30 am when the SAD leader was arriving at the gurdwara. According to preliminary information, a person approached Badal and allegedly attempted to stab him. Police personnel intervened almost immediately, but Badal suffered an injury to his arm during the incident. His personal security officer (PSO) was also injured.

A Nihang has been accused of carrying out the attack. Initial reports suggest that an argument preceded the confrontation at the gurdwara premises. Badal was later taken to hospital for medical treatment.

With the incident putting the SAD chief in the spotlight, here is a look at who Sukhbir Singh Badal is and his political journey.

Who Is Sukhbir Singh Badal?

Sukhbir Singh Badal is an Indian politician and businessman who currently heads the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of Punjab's prominent political parties. He has also served as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister on two occasions.

Badal represented the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament and has remained a prominent figure in Punjab politics for several decades.

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His political influence is also closely linked to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh institutions. As SAD president, he has played a central role in the party's political and organisational affairs.

Son Of Five-Time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal comes from one of Punjab's most prominent political families. He is the son of Parkash Singh Badal, who served as Punjab Chief Minister five times and was among the state's longest-serving political leaders.

The Badal family has had a significant influence on the Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab's political landscape. Sukhbir eventually emerged as the principal political successor to his father and took charge of the party's leadership.

His rise within the SAD coincided with the party's efforts to consolidate its political base in Punjab while expanding its organisational influence.

Early Life And Education

Sukhbir Singh Badal was born on July 9, 1962, in Faridkot, Punjab, into a Dhillon Jatt Sikh family. His mother was Surinder Kaur.

He received his early education at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Badal later pursued higher education at Panjab University in Chandigarh, where he completed a master's degree in economics between 1980 and 1984.

He subsequently moved to the United States for further studies and obtained an MBA from California State University, Los Angeles.

From Deputy Chief Minister To SAD President

Badal's political career saw him take on increasingly prominent responsibilities within the SAD. He served as Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister twice and became one of the party's most recognisable faces.

He also served as a Member of Parliament from the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency, strengthening his presence in national as well as state-level politics.

As SAD president, Badal has remained at the centre of the party's strategy and decision-making, particularly during periods of intense political competition in Punjab.

SAD's Electoral Decline Under His Leadership

The party's electoral fortunes, however, suffered a significant setback during Badal's tenure as its leader.

The Shiromani Akali Dal experienced a historic decline in its electoral performance in Punjab, particularly during the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. The party lost ground to rival political forces and saw its position in the state's electoral landscape weaken considerably.

The decline marked a major shift for an organisation that had previously been one of the dominant forces in Punjab politics.