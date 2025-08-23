Telangana To Give State Honours To Veteran CPI Leader Sudhakar Reddy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana To Give State Honours To Veteran CPI Leader Sudhakar Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered state honours for the funeral of veteran CPI leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who died at 83 due to age-related ailments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Hyderabad, Aug 23 (PTI) The last rites of veteran CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy will be performed with state honours, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday. The former CPI general secretary died here on Friday. He was 83. "The chief minister ordered state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to issue orders and make arrangements to perform the last rites of Sudhakar Reddy with state honours," an official release said.

Sudhakar Reddy, also a former MP, died due to old age-related ailments while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Sudhakar Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice, had served as general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of the veteran CPI leader.

Sudhakar Reddy, who belonged to Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, has played a key role in Left politics at the national level and in a number of people's struggles, the CM said in a condolence message.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of Sudhakar Reddy.

"The death news of senior communist party leader, former member of Parliament and comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has deeply saddened me," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Jagan said Sudhakar Reddy had played a key role in the undivided Andhra Pradesh political space.

"As a prominent communist leader, Sudhakar Reddy left an indelible imprint in any position he held," said the AP former chief minister.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
