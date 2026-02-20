'Stay Tuned’, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Hints At Modi–Trump Meeting

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time.

"Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment," Gor told ANI on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Trump.

The US President had hosted PM Modi for an official working visit in Washington DC on February 13 last year.

"It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. "We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging with that," the US envoy said.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address today at the AI India Impact Summit ahead of signing of the Pax Silica initiative between US and India, Gor said that by signing this partnership, the two nations had chosen to win.

He redefined the bilateral relationship as a "coalition of the capable and the willing." Gor framed India's entry into Pax Silica as the final piece of a global puzzle intended to keep the "commanding heights" of technology in the hands of free nations.Gor formally welcomed India as a co-founder of the Pax Silica coalition, declaring that the partnership between the world's two largest democracies is now "limitless."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his address said the Pax Silica Declaration a significant step for India's growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

India signed the Pax Silica Declaration alongside US officials, including Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg. The initiative, led by the US Department of State, focuses on AI collaboration and strengthening secure semiconductor supply chains among trusted partners.

Addressing the AI Summit, Vaishnaw credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We are not just holding a summit here; we are building the future. We are laying the foundation for the young generation," he said, adding that India's youth would drive and benefit from decades of sustained growth.

Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment on Friday hailed India joining the Pax Silica Declaration, noting that it underscores the importance of economic security translating into national security and stands in the face of coercion and blackmail undermining the prosperity of nations.

Helberg underscored that Pax Silica is the declaration that "the future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces."

"We do not wait for the future to be given to us. We build it ourselves," he said.

He praised US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor in forging closer ties between New Delhi and Washington, highlighting how it is a testament "to the vital importance that the United States places on this friendship."

The partnership comes shortly after India participated at the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February, represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

