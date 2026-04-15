‘A Self-Respecting Tamil’: Stalin Slams Delimitation Move, Calls For Black Flag Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin calls proposed delimitation an attack on Tamil identity.

Tamil Nadu announces statewide black flag protest on April 16.

CM warns Centre of severe consequences if delimitation proceeds.

DMK signals return to agitation politics over state rights.

Stalin Slams Delimitation: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, framing the issue as one of identity and dignity. Announcing a statewide black flag protest on April 16, Stalin invoked a strong emotional appeal.

Delimitation Row: ‘Self-Respecting Tamil’ Remark Anchors Protest Call

“If the Union government refuses to respect Tamil Nadu’s voice and step back, you will face the consequences. The price you will pay will be heavy. As President of the DMK, and above all as a self-respecting Tamil, this is my stern warning,” he wrote.

Chairing an emergency video conference with DMK MPs and district secretaries, Stalin described the proposed exercise as a direct threat to the state’s political rights. “The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us,” he said, cautioning the Union government about “serious consequences.”

The DMK chief accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting a “massive, historic injustice” against Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He also questioned the intent behind the move, asking, “Is this how the South is repaid?” in reference to the region’s economic contributions.

Call For Unity Beyond Party Lines

Stalin claimed that resentment over the issue was not limited to Tamil Nadu, asserting that “every South Indian, south of the Vindhyas, is seething.” He urged leaders and MPs across political parties to come together in defense of federal principles and democratic balance.

The emergency strategy meeting, held virtually from Dharmapuri amid his campaign schedule, focused on coordinating parliamentary action and public mobilisation.

DMK Signals Return To Agitation Politics

The Chief Minister had earlier warned of “protests with full force” if the state’s interests were undermined or if delimitation altered the balance of power in favour of northern states. He also hinted at a revival of the kind of mass movements the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led in its early decades.

Founded by C. N. Annadurai in 1949, the DMK has historically positioned itself as a defender of Tamil identity and state autonomy.

Delimitation Debate Gains Political Edge

Speaking at rallies on April 14, Stalin further alleged that the proposed women’s reservation framework could deepen regional disparities once delimitation is implemented, calling it part of a broader “conspiracy.”

With the black flag protest set for April 16, Tamil Nadu appears headed for a major political flashpoint, with the Chief Minister’s “self-respecting Tamil” remark emerging as the defining theme of the agitation.