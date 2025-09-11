Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Steps Up Border Security As SSB Detains 30 Nepalese Prisoners In Bihar, UP, And Bengal

India Steps Up Border Security As SSB Detains 30 Nepalese Prisoners In Bihar, UP, And Bengal

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended 30 Nepalese prisoners near India-Nepal borders, boosting security in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengal amid unrest in Nepal and potential infiltration risks.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have apprehended at least 30 Nepalese prisoners at multiple locations adjoining the Himalayan nation and also stepped up vigil along the borders to stop any attempts of infiltration.

The jailbirds, who have been on the run, taking advantage of the unrest and violent protests in Nepal, tried to enter Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with which the Himalayan nation shares its border.

All these arrests were made by the SSB personnel from three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal.

A total of 17 jail inmates were detained from various regions of Uttar Pradesh, while 13 prisoners were rounded up in Bihar and Bengal. Five inmates were held on Wednesday evening.

The SSB personnel conducted patrolling along the borders through the night to stop any Nepalese prisoners from entering the Indian territory.

In Bihar, police teams carried out joint patrolling with SSB in the border districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. These districts of Bihar have been put on high alert.

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit is also learnt to have held a meeting with the Superintendents of Police (SP) and District Magistrates (DMs) of all the districts bordering Nepal through video conference in the presence of DGP Vinay Kumar, to devise a clear strategy to deal with the impending threat of infiltration.

The Central agencies have also sounded a security alert along the India-Nepal border, while state governments have also been asked to ramp up security along the border.

Meanwhile, the resumption of services at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport has raised hopes for Indian nationals stranded in the troubled nation. Many families from Rajasthan, stuck in the Himalayan nation over the Gen Z stir, are awaiting a return to their homeland.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed two leading operators -- Air India and IndiGo to operate additional flights for the next few days to speed up evacuation.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Protest SSB Arrests Nepalese Prisoners India-Nepal Border Security
