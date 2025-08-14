Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSouth Korea's Foreign Minister To Arrive In Delhi On Aug 15, Will Hold Talks With Jaishankar To Enhance Strategic Ties

South Korea's Foreign Minister To Arrive In Delhi On Aug 15, Will Hold Talks With Jaishankar To Enhance Strategic Ties

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is visiting India (Aug 15-17) to strengthen strategic cooperation. Discussions with EAM Jaishankar will focus on semiconductors, green hydrogen, trade, and maritime security.

By : ANI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): South Korea's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, will be visiting India from August 15 to 17, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA said in a media advisory on Thursday that the South Korean Foreign Minister would arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening and meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening strategic cooperation between India and South Korea in areas such as: semiconductors, green hydrogen, trade and maritime security.

Cho Hyun's visit is part of India's efforts to boost its engagement with Asia, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. He was previously India's ambassador from 2015 to 2017 and has expertise in multilateral diplomacy. Cho Hyun recently spoke with Dr. Jaishankar, discussing deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier on July 28, in a post on X, EAM Jaishankar had conveyed his best wishes to the South Korean counterpart for a successful tenure.

 On July 21, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar congratulated Cho Hyun on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of South Korea.

In a post on X, he expressed confidence in working together to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and toward achieving a Special Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Seoul.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership. He underlined that the close collaboration between the two countries plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the same day, the EAM also met a delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, which was visiting India and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting comes amid renewed efforts from both sides to boost cooperation across sectors such as green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductors, and regional security, especially in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit had come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada last month. Both leaders expressed commitment to working together in trade, investment, green energy, and emerging technology sectors. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Trade South Korea Green Hydrogen Semiconductors INDIA DELHI Maritime Security Cho Hyun
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget