Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised: Doctors Share Major Health Update

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi and is currently under medical observation, hospital sources said. Doctors treating her have confirmed that her condition is stable and that there is no immediate cause for concern. According to medical assessments, the admission was precautionary and not linked to any emergency, with physicians closely monitoring her health following a mild exacerbation of bronchial asthma.

Hospital Shares Update

According to reports, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that a detailed medical examination revealed that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated due to cold weather conditions and poor air quality in Delhi.

Sharing details of her condition, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the flare-up was not severe but warranted close monitoring. He explained that environmental factors, including low temperatures and high pollution levels, can often trigger respiratory discomfort in patients with pre-existing conditions such as asthma.

Hospital sources stressed that Gandhi’s vital parameters remain stable and that doctors are taking all necessary precautionary steps to prevent further complications.

'Under Observation, No Emergency'

Sources familiar with the matter said Sonia Gandhi has been placed under the supervision of a chest physician as a precautionary measure. Doctors are carrying out routine assessments while keeping her under observation to ensure that her condition continues to remain stable.

“She is doing fine and is under observation,” a source said, adding that the admission was not linked to any emergency situation. The source also emphasised that the decision to hospitalise her was taken purely as a preventive step in view of her medical history and current environmental conditions.

Hospital officials have reiterated that there is no cause for alarm and that Gandhi is responding well to treatment. No timeline has been specified for her discharge, with doctors stating that this will depend on her response to ongoing monitoring and routine evaluations.

Sonia Gandhi, who has previously faced health issues related to respiratory conditions, has largely kept a low public profile in recent months. Her admission has drawn attention amid concerns over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, which continues to pose health risks, particularly for individuals with chronic respiratory ailments.

Doctors maintain that the situation remains under control and that updates will be shared as required.