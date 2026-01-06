Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Hospitalised: Doctors Share Major Health Update

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised: Doctors Share Major Health Update

According to reports, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that a detailed medical examination revealed that Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated due to cold weather conditions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi and is currently under medical observation, hospital sources said. Doctors treating her have confirmed that her condition is stable and that there is no immediate cause for concern. According to medical assessments, the admission was precautionary and not linked to any emergency, with physicians closely monitoring her health following a mild exacerbation of bronchial asthma.

Hospital Shares Update

According to reports, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that a detailed medical examination revealed that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated due to cold weather conditions and poor air quality in Delhi.

Sharing details of her condition, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the flare-up was not severe but warranted close monitoring. He explained that environmental factors, including low temperatures and high pollution levels, can often trigger respiratory discomfort in patients with pre-existing conditions such as asthma.

Hospital sources stressed that Gandhi’s vital parameters remain stable and that doctors are taking all necessary precautionary steps to prevent further complications.

'Under Observation, No Emergency'

Sources familiar with the matter said Sonia Gandhi has been placed under the supervision of a chest physician as a precautionary measure. Doctors are carrying out routine assessments while keeping her under observation to ensure that her condition continues to remain stable.

“She is doing fine and is under observation,” a source said, adding that the admission was not linked to any emergency situation. The source also emphasised that the decision to hospitalise her was taken purely as a preventive step in view of her medical history and current environmental conditions.

Hospital officials have reiterated that there is no cause for alarm and that Gandhi is responding well to treatment. No timeline has been specified for her discharge, with doctors stating that this will depend on her response to ongoing monitoring and routine evaluations.

Sonia Gandhi, who has previously faced health issues related to respiratory conditions, has largely kept a low public profile in recent months. Her admission has drawn attention amid concerns over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, which continues to pose health risks, particularly for individuals with chronic respiratory ailments.

Doctors maintain that the situation remains under control and that updates will be shared as required.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized Sonia Gandhi Health Update SONIA GANDHI Sri Gangaram Hospital
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
India
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget