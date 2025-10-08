Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Visits Him In Jodhpur Jail: 'His Spirit Is Undaunted'

Gitanjali J Angmo, Ladakhi innovator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, said that her husband’s spirit remains undaunted after visiting him for the first time since his detention on September 26 at Jodhpur Jail.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, during which four protesters died in police firing. The government alleged that Wangchuk incited the violence.

Wangchuk's Wife Vows To Fight Detention

Taking to X, Gitanjali Angmo said, “Met @Wangchuk66 today with @RitamKhare and got the detention order, which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity.” She was accompanied during the visit by lawyer Ritam Khare.

Earlier, on Saturday, Mustafa Haji, legal adviser to the Leh Apex Body, and Tsetan Dorjey, Wangchuk’s elder brother, visited him in jail, as per reports. In a message from detention, Wangchuk reportedly stated that he was prepared to remain in jail until a judicial inquiry was ordered into the deaths of the four protesters.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo challenging Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA and seeking his immediate release. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria refused to pass any order on the plea and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.