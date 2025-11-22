Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance

'World Won't Survive Without Hindus,' Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance

During his Manipur visit, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Hindu society is vital for global survival and urged India to pursue complete economic self-reliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On his first visit to Manipur since ethnic tensions erupted in the state, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered an address declaring that Hindu society forms the backbone of global civilisation. Speaking to attendees, he declared that Hindu culture was eternal and warned that “without Hindus, the world will cease to exist”.

‘Our Civilisation Still Stands’: Bhagwat’s Historical Lens

Bhagwat contrasted India’s longevity with the disappearance of ancient civilisations. Drawing from history, he remarked that every nation in the world had experienced different situations, and that civilisations such as Yunaan (Greece), Misr (Egypt), and Rome had all vanished from the face of the earth, as per a report on India Today. He added that there was something unique in India’s civilisation which ensured that it continued to endure.

He described Bharat as an “immortal civilisation,” crediting its endurance to a deeply rooted social structure that continues to uphold dharma. According to him, Hindu society has served as the custodian of this civilisational essence, and its continuity is directly linked to the world’s own.

Cultural Views Rooted In Shared Identity

Bhagwat’s remarks in Manipur echoed his earlier views that religious identity in India is fundamentally interconnected. He has repeatedly maintained that no Indian is truly “non-Hindu,” noting that Muslims and Christians share the same ancestral heritage. In this speech, he re-emphasised Hindu society’s role as the cultural anchor of the nation and the core of its collective identity.

Economic Strength As National Duty

Shifting from cultural to economic concerns, Bhagwat urged the country to focus on financial resilience. He argued that India’s future rested on building robust internal strength, as per a report on India TV. “While building the nation, the first requirement is strength. Strength means economic ability. The word ‘superiority’ sometimes carries the wrong meaning. But our economy must be completely self-reliant. We should not be dependent on anyone,” he said.

His statement comes at a moment when India faces fresh economic pressure after the United States, under President Donald Trump, imposed tariffs reportedly as high as 50% on several Indian exports. Bhagwat framed this situation as a reminder of the need to reduce external dependence.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Mohan Bhagwat Hindu RSS
