The buzz around Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s grand Udaipur wedding has only intensified as glimpses from the sangeet night continue to surface. With global sensations Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber expected to attend the main ceremony, the pre-wedding celebrations were already glittering with Bollywood’s biggest crowd-pullers on Friday, November 21.

Karan Johar & Sophie Choudry host a glam-packed evening

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry steered the evening, with Karan even bringing his trademark wit to the stage through a live ‘Koffee with Karan’ segment featuring the soon-to-be-married couple.

Kriti Sanon opened the night with an elegant dance performance to a Diljit Dosanjh number. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Kriti set a soothing yet striking tone for the evening’s lineup.

A parade of power performances

Jacqueline Fernandez was up next, returning to the stage after her Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan. She revisited several of her chart-toppers, including ‘Laal Pari’ from Housefull 5 (2025), lighting up the arena with her trademark energy.

Varun Dhawan kept the tempo high with a spirited routine to the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), hyping the crowd further.

Janhvi Kapoor followed with a poised and fluid performance to ‘Pardesiya’ from her film Param Sundari (2025). Her routine was spread across the length of the stage, holding the audience’s attention with every move.

Shahid Kapoor then switched the mood with his electrifying entry, dancing to the evergreen hit ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ from Jab We Met (2007), instantly turning the event into a full-blown party.

Ranveer Singh closes the night with peak showmanship

In true Bollywood fashion, the finale belonged to Ranveer Singh. The actor arrived with unrestrained enthusiasm—bolting across the stage, leaping off it, hugging the couple, even lifting a relative before sprinting back into performance mode. He rapped ‘Apna Time Ayega’ from Gully Boy (2019) and later joined Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson for a lively moment on ‘What Jhumka’.

About Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

Bride-to-be Netra is the daughter of US-based pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena. Groom Vamsi Gadiraju is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a platform designed to support multi-location restaurants with delivery, takeaway integration and operational management.

