As the air quality in Delhi continues to remain 'very poor,' the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has stated that the measures that are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV will be implemented under GRAP III.

This comes as the national capital on Saturday recorded an overall AQI of 360, with the possibility that the pollution situation will worsen in the upcoming days.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s AQI is likely to plummet to the 'severe' category and remain 'very poor' to 'severe' for the next six days.

Measures Of GRAP IV Being Taken Under GRAP III

According to CAQM, following measures of GRAP 4 will be brought under GRAP 3:

NCR state governments / GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.





Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.

Other GRAP Curbs In Delhi

The CAQM made similar revisions to other GRAP stages. The introduction of staggered timings in government offices, which has been part of GRAP III, has now been brought under GRAP II.

Non-essential construction, demolition, and certain vehicular categories, including vehicles below the Bharat Stage (BS)-IV (emission standards) category, have been restricted.

Residents have also been advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially in the early morning and late evening hours. The central government may also take a decision on allowing work from home for the employees in central government offices.

"All the agencies responsible for implementation of GRAP in NCR have been directed to take note of modifications made in the revised GRAP Schedule and implement the same immediately in the region," said the CAQM.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).