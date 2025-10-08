Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is facing a major roadblock in finalising seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections amid intense political discussions.

Sources indicate that Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is unwilling to allocate more than 50–55 seats to the Congress, maintaining a firm stance on its distribution.

Meanwhile, Left parties are expected to contest around 25 seats, similar to the last election. RJD has reportedly communicated to the Left that, as in the previous cycle, both Congress and RJD will fight fewer seats, ensuring that the Left’s tally remains unchanged.

However, the biggest hurdle remains the demand from Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni, who is insisting on contesting 35-40 seats. RJD, on the other hand, is unwilling to offer him more than 20 seats under any circumstances, creating a major bottleneck in alliance negotiations.

Who Will Be INDIA BLOC's CM Face?

Sahni earlier asserted that all partners in the INDIA Bloc have reached a consensus on seat-sharing and leadership roles ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Sahani dismissed speculation about his possible return to the NDA, reaffirming his party’s commitment to the INDIA Bloc. “I am part of the INDIA Bloc and continuously working across the state to ensure its victory,” he said.

Sahani emphasised that the upcoming polls are about more than just votes or forming a government. “It’s about the transformation of Bihar and ensuring a better future for its people,” he added.

He assured that all allies will contest the elections together and are united in their goal to replace the current government. “There is complete unity among the partners, and together we will form the next government,” Sahani said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Grand Alliance during its 17-month tenure, he noted that the government focused on education, healthcare, roads, employment, and introduced multiple schemes benefiting women and youth, contributing to Bihar’s overall development.

“The people of Bihar are standing with the Grand Alliance to build a new Bihar. Frustrated by corruption and administrative stagnation, the public is determined to bring about change,” Sahani added.