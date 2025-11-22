Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India

Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India

Crime Branch busts ISI-linked arms network smuggling Turkey- and China-made pistols into India via drone drops in Punjab.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Crime Branch has dismantled what investigators describe as a significant international arms trafficking operation connected to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to officials, the network had been funnelling high-end pistols manufactured in Turkey and China into India. The weapons were pushed across the border via Pakistan and then air-dropped into Punjab using drones.

In the latest breakthrough, police have arrested four key members of the syndicate. During the operation, officers recovered 10 foreign-made pistols and 92 live cartridges. Investigators believe the weapons were meant for criminals active in Delhi and neighbouring states, prompting a wider inquiry into the group’s reach and past deliveries.

Investigators Track Digital Footprints to Map the Network

Police teams are now analysing mobile data, bank transactions, and social media trails to understand how many arms were supplied and who benefitted from the illegal consignments. Officers say this digital mapping could help identify the full chain of operatives supporting the syndicate.

Ludhiana Police: Terror Module Guided Directly From Pakistan

Earlier, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma revealed details of a terror module allegedly directed from Pakistan. He explained that the handler, believed to be associated with Pakistan-based ISI, contacted operatives in India through virtual numbers routed from across the border.

“We had already arrested three individuals, Arsh from Bhojpur in Bihar, Ajay from Fatehabad in Haryana, and Shamsher from Ludhiana in Punjab,” Sharma said. Each suspect was reportedly assigned a distinct role within the module. “Every individual was tasked with different responsibilities. They used to receive calls from a virtual number operating from Pakistan; the handler was from Pakistan’s ISI,” he added.

Grenade Exchange Leads to Encounter

Describing a recent confrontation, Sharma said the Pakistan-based handler had instructed two operatives to exchange grenades at pre-decided locations. Police set up a trap, which escalated into an encounter when the suspects opened fire.

“Police resorted to retaliatory firing,” Sharma noted. One suspect sustained three bullet injuries, while the other was hit once. Both were rushed to hospital, with one listed as very critical.

Weapons and Explosives Seized

Following the encounter, officers recovered two Chinese-made grenades, five sophisticated pistols believed to have crossed the border through the same trafficking route, and several live bullets. Police said the suspects had arrived at the spot specifically to collect the grenades.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Handler ISI-linked Arms Trafficking Drone Weapon Drops Turkey-made Pistols China-made Pistols
