Delhi Blast Accused’s Arrested Aide Makes New Confession, Reveals 2-Year Conspiracy

Investigators probing the 10/11 Delhi blast have uncovered what they describe as a far deeper and more disturbing conspiracy. According to sources, a Jaish-linked white-collar terror module had allegedly planned a series of coordinated explosions across several Indian cities, a plot that began taking shape as early as 2023.

The revelation surfaced during the interrogation of one of the key accused, who confessed that the Red Fort blast, which killed at least 13 people, may have been the result of a panic detonation rather than the intended multi-city attack.

Doctor-Turned-Terror Operative Collected Explosives for Two Years

Among those under the scanner is Dr Muzammil Shakeel, described as a close associate of suicide bomber Umar Mohammad. During questioning by the National Investigation Agency, he allegedly admitted that he had spent nearly two years preparing for the planned strikes.

Over this period, he sourced explosives, remote-control components, and other bomb-making materials. His responsibilities included purchasing large quantities of urea and ammonium nitrate — substances that can create powerful explosives when combined with volatile chemicals and detonated from outside.

Investigators say Muzammil bought 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh from Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana, while other material was procured from Nuh and electronic parts from two Faridabad markets. He even acquired a deep freezer to store chemicals safely.

His associate Umar was allegedly tasked with processing the fertiliser and gathering additional chemical ingredients. Officials have also recovered a flour mill used by Muzammil to grind urea for preparing the explosive compound.

A Self-Funded Terror Operation

The financial trail uncovered by investigators points to an entirely self-funded conspiracy. Members of the module reportedly raised Rs 26 lakh in cash to buy explosive materials, handing the money to Umar.

Umar, who eventually blew himself up in the blast, contributed Rs 2 lakh, while Muzammil added Rs 5 lakh. Other members — Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather — pooled in Rs 8 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively. From Lucknow, Shaeen Saeed added another Rs 5 lakh.

Sources also claim that tensions over money sparked a fight between Umar and Muzammil at Al Falah University. Following the altercation, Umar handed over his Red EcoSport car, later recovered from Faridabad.

While Umar is deceased, all other suspects are now in custody. Investigators are also examining Al Falah University in Faridabad, where the accused worked, for alleged financial irregularities.

AK-47 Purchase and Overseas Links

Another troubling detail emerged during Muzammil’s interrogation: he reportedly bought an AK-47 rifle for Rs 6.5 lakh, later recovered from Adil Rather’s locker.

He also identified their handlers, Mansoor for himself and Hashim for Umar, both said to be acting on instructions from a man named Ibrahim.

The probe also found that Muzammil, Adil, and Muzaffar had travelled to Turkey on the instructions of Okasa, an individual linked to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The trio was supposed to enter Afghanistan, but their handler backed out after keeping them waiting for nearly a week. Investigators believe Muzammil communicated with Okasa through Telegram until the contact abruptly ended after questions about the handler arose.

Bomb-Making Tutorials and the Larger Plot

Sources say Umar had consumed extensive bomb-making literature and online tutorials before procuring the explosive materials. Investigators now believe the module aimed to carry out simultaneous explosions at multiple locations, suggesting a far broader attack plan than initially assumed.

As agencies continue piecing together the network’s domestic and international links, the findings underscore a conspiracy that stretched across states, borders, and digital channels — raising pressing questions about how close India came to a far deadlier tragedy.