Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hosted Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru for breakfast. Their meeting comes amid the ongoing power tussle in the state.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
