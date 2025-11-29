Explorer
Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hosted Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru for breakfast. Their meeting comes amid the ongoing power tussle in the state.
#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence in Bengaluru— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025
CM Siddaramaiah has invited him for breakfast today.
Legal advisor to CM AS Ponnanna is also present.
(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/TGJSxFTtSA
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
