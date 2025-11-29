Delhi Metro Extends Services For MCD Bye-Elections: Check Dates And Timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning train services on both the polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections, ensuring polling staff deployed across 12 wards can reach their stations on time.

In an announcement on X on Friday, DMRC said that metro operations across all lines will begin at 4:00 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day. Trains will run at a 30-minute frequency until 6:00 am, after which the regular Sunday schedule will resume.

“To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days,” DMRC posted.

It added that on Sunday, November 30, 2025, services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 am, operate every 30 minutes till 6:00 am, and then follow the standard Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 pm, extended from the usual 11:00 pm.

For the vote-counting day on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, metro services will again commence at 4:00 am with the same 30-minute frequency until 6:00 am, followed by normal weekday operations.

Silence Period In Place Ahead Of MCD By-Polls; Over 130 Nominations Filed

Earlier on November 28, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the bye-elections, prohibiting the display of any election-related material, including opinion poll results, across all media platforms from 5:30 pm on November 28 to 5:30 pm on November 30, according to an official release.

A total of 132 nominations were filed on November 10 for the 12 seats up for election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Of these, 59 candidates are male and 74 are female. Women candidates have filed nominations from several key wards, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash.

The last date for filing nominations was November 10, with scrutiny scheduled for November 12 and withdrawal of nominations permitted until November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.