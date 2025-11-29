Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Extends Services For MCD Bye-Elections: Check Dates And Timings

Delhi Metro Extends Services For MCD Bye-Elections: Check Dates And Timings

Delhi Metro will start services at 4:00 AM on both polling and counting days To facilitate MCD bye-elections. Trains will run every 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, then follow regular schedules.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning train services on both the polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections, ensuring polling staff deployed across 12 wards can reach their stations on time.

In an announcement on X on Friday, DMRC said that metro operations across all lines will begin at 4:00 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day. Trains will run at a 30-minute frequency until 6:00 am, after which the regular Sunday schedule will resume.

“To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days,” DMRC posted.

It added that on Sunday, November 30, 2025, services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 am, operate every 30 minutes till 6:00 am, and then follow the standard Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 pm, extended from the usual 11:00 pm.

For the vote-counting day on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, metro services will again commence at 4:00 am with the same 30-minute frequency until 6:00 am, followed by normal weekday operations. 

Silence Period In Place Ahead Of MCD By-Polls; Over 130 Nominations Filed

Earlier on November 28, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the bye-elections, prohibiting the display of any election-related material, including opinion poll results, across all media platforms from 5:30 pm on November 28 to 5:30 pm on November 30, according to an official release.

A total of 132 nominations were filed on November 10 for the 12 seats up for election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Of these, 59 candidates are male and 74 are female. Women candidates have filed nominations from several key wards, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash.

The last date for filing nominations was November 10, with scrutiny scheduled for November 12 and withdrawal of nominations permitted until November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC MCD Elections DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle
Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget