HomeNewsIndia‘One Wants Chair, Other Offers Chai’: BJP's Jibe At Congress Over Karnataka CM–DCM Rift

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar are meeting over breakfast amid a heated leadership tussle, as BJP targets Congress over uncertainty in the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The simmering leadership battle within Karnataka’s Congress government entered a decisive phase on Saturday as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a high-stakes breakfast meeting at the CM’s residence. The discussion, initiated on the instructions of the Congress high command, comes at a politically sensitive juncture as the government approaches its midterm point—and amid renewed pressure from Shivakumar’s camp demanding that an alleged power-sharing deal be honoured.

Shivakumar’s supporters have continued to insist that he should be elevated to the Chief Minister’s post, a claim Siddaramaiah’s aides have consistently denied. Although Shivakumar has publicly maintained he is “not in a hurry,” the political momentum around the issue has been building over recent weeks. Siddaramaiah has stood firm on his stance, reiterating that he will follow whatever directive comes from the party leadership.

Karnataka CM Tussle: BJP Takes Aim At Congress Over ‘Chaos’

The ongoing uncertainty has given the BJP fresh ammunition. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress high command of dithering, alleging that governance has taken a back seat due to internal rifts. He claimed the people of Karnataka were being made to “suffer” as the ruling party failed to resolve its leadership dispute.

Ashoka said: "This is a very, very crucial stage in Karnataka politics. The fight between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar has turned into a street fight. The Congress High Command is weak. The half-term power-sharing needs to be implemented, as demanded by DK Shivakumar, but Siddaramaiah is not leaving... For the last year, there has been no development, no coordination between CM and DCM, no ministers are working, everyone is sitting at home and not even coming to the Vidhan Soudha... The whole state is confused about who is the CM... Today we have a meeting of BJP and JDS..."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala sharpened the attack with a jibe at Saturday’s meeting, quipping, “Congress is facing break up in Karnataka but still having breakfast... One is demanding the chair while the other is offering tea.” Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added to the pressure, hinting at a potential no-confidence motion in the upcoming Belagavi session and noting that the party has until December 8 to make its decision.

High Command’s Call Drives the Conversation

Shivakumar arrived at Siddaramaiah’s home early in the morning for the much-anticipated conversation, which many within the party view as a turning point for the coalition’s internal dynamics. Following the meeting, he is expected to travel to Delhi to consult with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to party discipline, stating on Friday, “The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he said that whatever the high command says we’ll follow that.”

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Read more
