Shivaji Maharaj A Visionary Leader, Strategic Thinker: PM Modi

HomeNewsIndiaShivaji Maharaj A Visionary Leader, Strategic Thinker: PM Modi

The prime minister emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, an exceptional administrator and strategic thinker and his courage and governance guide everyone.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630 and founded the Maratha kingdom in 17th century.

"On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society," Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection.

"This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations," he said.

Shivaji was an ardent opponent of the Mughal dynasty and his kingdom's security was based on religious toleration and on the functional integration of different communities. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Embed widget