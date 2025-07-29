Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘I Am Not…’: Shashi Tharoor After PM Modi Jibes At Congress For ‘Not Allowing’ MP To Speak On Op Sindoor—WATCH

‘I Am Not…’: Shashi Tharoor After PM Modi Jibes At Congress For ‘Not Allowing’ MP To Speak On Op Sindoor—WATCH

Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at the Congress in Parliament, hinting at internal party issues and Shashi Tharoor’s exclusion from key delegations. Here's how Tharoor later responded.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:04 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress as the party attempted to corner his government over Operation Sindoor on Tuesday evening. During his reply in Parliament, PM Modi launched a series of sharp jibes at the Congress, invoking both historical decisions and present-day internal frictions. 

"Some are stopped from speaking in Parliament," PM Modi said, in what was widely interpreted as a reference to Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress MP who has previously voiced dissent within the party.

PM Modi also remarked, "Those who consider themselves the sons of Congress become unhappy if you praise India," drawing further attention to perceived internal divisions, particularly around the party’s stance on India’s image abroad.

The comments were seen as a veiled dig at Tharoor's exclusion from Congress’s internal outreach plans and his recent association with the government-led Operation Sindoor delegations.

Shashi Tharoor Responds After PM Modi's Op Sindoor Jibe

While the Congress did not officially respond to the remarks, Shashi Tharoor offered a brief reaction. "Go find someone else. There are lots of people willing to speak," he said, when asked by reporters shortly after PM Modi’s address.

Tharoor added, "I am not at the moment making any comment on this entire discussion. Please spare yourself."

Shashi Tharoor's silence so far has only deepened speculation, as reports have claimed he declined party's offer to participate in the debate, reportedly stating that he would not contradict his previous remarks and position on Operation Sindoor.

Also read
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session PM Modi Monsoon Session Shashi Tharoor PARLIAMENT Operation Sindoor Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Monsoon Session 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
Operation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details
India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget