New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress as the party attempted to corner his government over Operation Sindoor on Tuesday evening. During his reply in Parliament, PM Modi launched a series of sharp jibes at the Congress, invoking both historical decisions and present-day internal frictions.

"Some are stopped from speaking in Parliament," PM Modi said, in what was widely interpreted as a reference to Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress MP who has previously voiced dissent within the party.

PM Modi also remarked, "Those who consider themselves the sons of Congress become unhappy if you praise India," drawing further attention to perceived internal divisions, particularly around the party’s stance on India’s image abroad.

VIDEO | "...Those who claim to be the big leaders of Congress are pained by the fact that India's position was put forth before the world. That might be the reason a few of their leaders are not even allowed to speak in the House," says Prime Minister Modi

The comments were seen as a veiled dig at Tharoor's exclusion from Congress’s internal outreach plans and his recent association with the government-led Operation Sindoor delegations.

Shashi Tharoor Responds After PM Modi's Op Sindoor Jibe

While the Congress did not officially respond to the remarks, Shashi Tharoor offered a brief reaction. "Go find someone else. There are lots of people willing to speak," he said, when asked by reporters shortly after PM Modi’s address.

Tharoor added, "I am not at the moment making any comment on this entire discussion. Please spare yourself."

VIDEO | Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's speech in Parliament says, "I am not speaking on this topic or making any comments on it."





Shashi Tharoor's silence so far has only deepened speculation, as reports have claimed he declined party's offer to participate in the debate, reportedly stating that he would not contradict his previous remarks and position on Operation Sindoor.