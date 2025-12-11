School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

PM Modi Pushes Gaza Peace Plan In Call with Netanyahu, Reviews Strategic Ties

Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials

Amit Shah's Big Charge At Sonia Gandhi: 'Became Voter Without Getting Citizenship'; Cites Nehru, Indira

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Goa Govt Seeks Revocation Of Passport Of Absconding Nightclub Owners, Writes To MEA

‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims

BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Secret' Foreign Trips Amid Parliament Session

International News

Japan Rocked By Third Earthquake In 72 Hours As ‘Megaquake’ Warning Issued

Canada Removes More Indians Than Ever Before

Bangladesh's ex-PM Zia 'responding' to treatment, no decision yet on foreign care: doctor

IMF Exposes Pakistan’s Fragile Economy: Growth Weak, Debt Heavy, Recovery Still Distant

‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy

Imran Khan ’s Fate Sealed? Sharif Govt Hints At Treason Charges Amid Rising Turmoil

Business News

Dalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Falls Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,800

Markets Set For Earnings-Led Rally: Kotak Securities Projects Nifty At 32,000 In Bull Case

US Court Reverses $1 Billion Damages Order Against Byju’s Founder

Rupee Under Pressure At 89.96 As Investors Await Fed, US-India Trade Cues

Sports News

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Ticket Rush! PCA Confirms 95% Seats Already Sold Out

Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Is Soaring, But His Batting Has Hit Rock Bottom

Virat Kohli Rockets Up The Chart As Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot

Pat Cummins Returns! Australia Squad For Ashes 3rd Test In Adelaide Revealed

