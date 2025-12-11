School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 11), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 11, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- PM Modi Pushes Gaza Peace Plan In Call with Netanyahu, Reviews Strategic Ties
- Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials
- Amit Shah's Big Charge At Sonia Gandhi: 'Became Voter Without Getting Citizenship'; Cites Nehru, Indira
- Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
- Goa Govt Seeks Revocation Of Passport Of Absconding Nightclub Owners, Writes To MEA
- ‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims
- BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Secret' Foreign Trips Amid Parliament Session
International News
- Japan Rocked By Third Earthquake In 72 Hours As ‘Megaquake’ Warning Issued
- Canada Removes More Indians Than Ever Before
- Bangladesh's ex-PM Zia 'responding' to treatment, no decision yet on foreign care: doctor
- IMF Exposes Pakistan’s Fragile Economy: Growth Weak, Debt Heavy, Recovery Still Distant
- ‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
- Imran Khan’s Fate Sealed? Sharif Govt Hints At Treason Charges Amid Rising Turmoil
Business News
- Dalal Street Ends In Red, Sensex Falls Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 25,800
- Markets Set For Earnings-Led Rally: Kotak Securities Projects Nifty At 32,000 In Bull Case
- US Court Reverses $1 Billion Damages Order Against Byju’s Founder
- Rupee Under Pressure At 89.96 As Investors Await Fed, US-India Trade Cues
Sports News
- IND vs SA 2nd T20I Ticket Rush! PCA Confirms 95% Seats Already Sold Out
- Suryakumar Yadav’s Captaincy Is Soaring, But His Batting Has Hit Rock Bottom
- Virat Kohli Rockets Up The Chart As Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot
- Pat Cummins Returns! Australia Squad For Ashes 3rd Test In Adelaide Revealed
Education Loan Information:
