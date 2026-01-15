Tharoor Highlights PM Modi’s Address On Democracy At Commonwealth Speakers Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared glimpses from a Parliament event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an international gathering, highlighting India’s commitment to democracy and diversity.

Tharoor was referring to the 28th Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference (CSPOC), held at the Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan.

“Spending another day in Parliament with the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers. Prime Minister @narendramodi addressed the opening plenary session, underlining India’s commitment to democracy and diversity,” Tharoor wrote in a post on X. He added that he also interacted with visiting foreign delegates.

Interaction With International Delegates

Sharing details of his interactions, Tharoor said he spoke with several international guests attending the conference.

“Chatted with some of our guests (here I am at a rare moment with the Speakers of both the UK House of Commons and House of Lords), and (during the break) in the Central Hall with Pandit Nehru looking over me!” he wrote.

Earlier Praise For Modi Speech Drew Attention

This is not the first time Tharoor has publicly commented on a speech by Prime Minister Modi, with his earlier remarks having drawn reactions within the Congress party.

In November, Tharoor had shared a detailed post on X after attending PM Modi’s address at the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, stating he was “glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough”.

“A significant part of the speech was dedicated to overturning Macaulay's 200-year legacy of ‘slave mentality.’ PM Modi appealed for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems,” Tharoor had written, referring to the lecture organised by The Indian Express.

Modi Highlights Democracy And Global South Agenda

Addressing delegates at the CSPOC event, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s democratic framework and its focus on last-mile delivery.

“In India, democracy means last-mile delivery. We work for all, without any discrimination, in the spirit of public welfare. This spirit also helped lift 25 crore people out of poverty,” Modi said, as reported earlier.

He added, “In India, democracy delivers. That’s because here the people’s aspirations and hopes are given priority. To remove all hurdles in their way, we have democratised everything from process to technology. This democratic spirit is in our blood, mind and in our culture.”

Modi also positioned India as a key voice for the Global South, stating that the country continues to raise issues of concern to developing nations on international platforms and invited Commonwealth and Global South countries to benefit from India’s innovations.