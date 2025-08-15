Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Far Better To Be Recalcitrant': Tharoor Hits Back At US Official Over India Remark

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit back at US Treasury Secretary Bessent calling India "recalcitrant" in trade talks with the US. Tharoor retorted, preferring "recalcitrance" to injustice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday responded sharply to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remark describing India as “a bit recalcitrant” in its trade talks with the United States

In a post on X, Tharoor hit back saying, "I hear some people are accusing India of being 'recalcitrant'. I say, far better to be recalcitrant, than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent in injustice."

Bessent made the remark while speaking to Fox Business on Tuesday when he was asked a question on wrapping up all the tariffs and trade deals by October end. "But I think we are in a good position. The big trade deals that aren't done or aren't agreed - Switzerland is still around, India has been a bit recalcitrant," he said. 

The US Treasury Secretary acknowledged that the target date for concluding trade agreements was more of an “aspirational” goal, but noted that teams under US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have been actively working to finalise them. He added that significant terms have already been agreed upon with all major partner countries.

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," Bessent said on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced steeper tariffs on Indian goods over India's continued purchase of Russian oil, adding a fresh flashpoint to his trade disputes. Trump slapped 50 percent tariffs on India, including 25 percent as penalty for buying Russian oil.

This was followed by a measured response from India, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling the tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," it said.

 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:54 AM (IST)
Shashi Tharoor United STates
