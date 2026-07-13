Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura nd Sambhal Mosque Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court's mediation offer for mosque disputes rejected.

Parties contest Gyanvapi, Mathura Shahi Idgah's religious character.

Sambhal mosque survey order led to violence and clashes.

The Supreme Court's proposal to resolve the long-pending disputes related to the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Shahi Idgah in Mathura and the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal through mediation has been rejected by both the Hindu and Muslim parties.

The apex court had issued notices to the litigants, inviting them to participate in a special Lok Adalat programme titled Samadhan Samaroh, scheduled to be held between August 21 and 23. However, both sides declined the proposal, maintaining that the disputes involve complex legal questions that require adjudication by the court.

The Samadhan Samaroh has been organised to facilitate the settlement of thousands of pending Supreme Court cases that may be resolved through mutual agreement or negotiations. As part of the initiative, notices were also sent to parties involved in the temple-mosque disputes, but no consensus could be reached.

Why is the Gyanvapi mosque case being contested?

The Gyanvapi dispute stems from an ongoing civil suit over the religious character of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi, with the Hindu and Muslim parties making competing claims over the site.

The Hindu side has claimed that members of the family of Somnath Vyas offered prayers in the mosque's cellar until 1993. The Muslim side has disputed this assertion, maintaining that the mosque has always remained under Muslim possession.

The broader dispute centres on the Hindu claim that a portion of an ancient temple standing at the site was demolished during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side, however, argues that the mosque predates Aurangzeb's rule and has undergone changes over time.

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What is the Mathura Shahi Idgah dispute?

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute concerns claims over the land on which the mosque stands. The civil suit was filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and several Hindu devotees, who contend that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed on the site of Lord Krishna's birthplace.

The Hindu petitioners have sought the removal of the mosque from its present location, arguing that there are several indicators suggesting the structure was originally a Hindu temple.

The original suit was dismissed by a civil court in September 2020, which held that it was barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. However, that decision was later overturned following an appeal before the Mathura district court.

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What is the Sambhal mosque controversy?

The Sambhal dispute gained prominence after a civil court on November 19, 2024, directed an advocate commissioner to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the town.

Following the court's order, incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire were reported, with four people allegedly losing their lives in the violence.

Further unrest broke out on November 24 when a team of surveyors arrived in Chandausi to conduct a second survey of the mosque. Clashes reportedly erupted between protesters and police personnel during the exercise, escalating tensions in the area.

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