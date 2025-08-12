SC Orders Proper Disposal Of Leftover Food Inside Court Premises To Prevent Dog Bite Incidents

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a directive mandating the proper disposal of leftover food items in covered dustbins to prevent animal bites and curb stray dogs roaming within the court premises.

The order came a day after the top court directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR to shelters. The SC circular highlighted a "significant" surge in the incidents of stray dogs roaming in the court's corridors and inside the lift in the premises.

"All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all," the circular said.

SC Order Relocation Of Stray Dogs

On Monday, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan ordered the permanent relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest," observing that instances of bites had led to an "extremely grim" situation in the city.

It further noted that dog shelters will have to be augmented over time and asked the authorities concerned to begin the construction of shelters for around 5,000 dogs in six to eight weeks.

The top court also warned of strict action against any organisation or individual who cause any kind of obstruction in the relocation drive. The bench said that any hindrance might also prompt contempt proceedings.

Animal lovers, rescuers, feeders, and caregivers from across the national capital gathered at India Gate on Monday to protest against the SC order. They argued that shifting stray dogs into shelters from their localities was not a solution and instead called for strict implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

The ABC Rules mandate sterilisation, vaccination and release of community dogs back to their localities. The protesters also urged the authorities to work with local feeders and caregivers to ensure the safety of public instead of shifting dogs in what they called "inhumane shelters".