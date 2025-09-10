Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail Arrested By ED In Iron Ore Export Money Laundering Probe

Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail Arrested By ED In Iron Ore Export Money Laundering Probe

Satish Sail, who represents the Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada district, was taken into custody late on the night of September 9.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress legislator Satish Krishna Sail in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal iron ore exports, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Sail, who represents the Karwar constituency in Uttara Kannada district, was taken into custody late on the night of September 9 after being questioned at the ED’s zonal office in Bengaluru, according to sources, as per PTI.

He was subsequently produced before a special court which granted the agency his custody for one day. The ED is expected to seek an extension of his remand when he is presented before the court again on Wednesday, they added.

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar said, as per ANI, "What was the need to arrest Satish Sail? They are targeting only Congress MLAs. They are going out of their way to target us."

(More details awaited)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Karnataka
