'I’d Rather Cut My Head': BJP Minister Reacts To Revanth Reddy Wearing Skull Cap At Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, set off a political controversy on Thursday night during a campaign rally in Hyderabad's Borabanda, part of the Jubilee Hills constituency, where a high-stakes by-election is scheduled for November 11. The BJP minister mocked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for wearing a skull cap, declaring he would "rather cut his head off" than wear one "for votes."

Accusations of Vote-Bank Politics

Sanjay accused the Congress government of engaging in vote-bank appeasement. He said, "I'm an unapologetic Hindu. I won't insult other faiths by faking a namaz. Even Muslim leaders like Azharuddin and MIM don't wear it. But Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress candidate did, just for votes."

He further challenged Reddy, asking, "Does he have the courage to ask Azharuddin to chant 'Vakratunda Mahakaya'? Or take Owaisi to the Bhagyalakshmi temple to sing for Ammavaru to win Hindu votes?"

Appeal for Community Consolidation

The minister urged the Hindu community to unite, warning of what he called attempts by Congress and AIMIM to alter Telangana's demographic and political landscape. "The Hindu community needs to think whether in Telangana you want a Hindu regime or an Islamic regime, whether the saffron flag should fly high or the green flag. Under Ramchander Rao's leadership, we are ready to fight this war for you. Give us the confidence and backing, and we will take the responsibility to finish Congress and AIMIM here," he said.

He further claimed, "The AIMIM and Congress are working in tandem to achieve this. If you want peace in your life and business, please stay united."

Criticism of Minority Vote Targeting

Echoing his longstanding critique, Sanjay said both BRS and Congress focus on minority voters. He urged the majority community to form a unified voting bloc, describing it as a potential "game-changer." Addressing criticism of his campaign, he added, "We don't care about these fake surveys. If they're so confident, why did they try to stop my rally? This is the time for us to stand united."

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

The minister accused rival parties of buying votes in Muslim households while ignoring Hindus. "Revanth Reddy has brought in 40,000 burqas and is trying to generate bogus votes. Commission, please watch for fraudulent votes. They give mixers and grinders to Muslim households and ignore Hindus. They are buying votes with Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000. Take the money, and punish those parties after that," he said.

Rally Concludes with Religious Appeal

Sanjay concluded his address by breaking into a devotional song, urging voters to back candidates "who pray to gods and goddesses."

Opposition Condemns Remarks

The minister’s statements drew immediate backlash from opposition parties, who accused him of engaging in divisive, communal politics to gain an advantage in the by-election.