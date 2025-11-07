Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Become Parents To Baby Boy: 'Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Become Parents To Baby Boy: 'Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. They shared the news on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child — a baby boy on Friday. They shared the news in a joint statement on social media.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky,” the Instagram post read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced that they are expecting their first child in a post on social media on September 23. The couple, in a heartfelt note, said: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic).”

They also shared a photo of Vicky caressing Katrina's baby bump along with the note.

 

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Highway Accident: Massive Fire Erupts in Overloaded Truck on Delhi-Jaipur Route near Rewari
National Celebration: PM Modi Attends Grand Event Marking 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Indira Gandhi Stadium
Breaking News : ED Raids Vijendra Hooda's Residence in Meerut Over Bike Vote Scam and Fake Degree Case
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Disrupts Flight Operations for 30 Minutes
Rajasthan News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Government Fertilizer and Seed Warehouse in Pali
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget