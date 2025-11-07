Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Become Parents To Baby Boy: 'Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived'

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child — a baby boy on Friday. They shared the news in a joint statement on social media.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky,” the Instagram post read.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced that they are expecting their first child in a post on social media on September 23. The couple, in a heartfelt note, said: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic).”

They also shared a photo of Vicky caressing Katrina's baby bump along with the note.