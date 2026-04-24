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HomeNewsIndiaBig AAP Crack: Raghav Chadha, Pathak, Mittal Set to Join BJP, ‘Two-Thirds MPs’ May Follow

Big AAP Crack: Raghav Chadha, Pathak, Mittal Set to Join BJP, ‘Two-Thirds MPs’ May Follow

In a major reveal, Raghav Chadha, formerly an Aam Aadmi Party leader said in a press conference today that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three AAP Rajya Sabha MPs may join BJP soon.
  • Raghav Chadha cites party's deviation from principles.
  • Chadha claims AAP now serves personal interests.

A major rift has emerged within the Aam Aadmi Party, with Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. All three leaders currently serve in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha Accuses Party of Serving ‘Personal Interests’

Announcing his decision to part ways, Chadha alleged that the party had strayed from its founding principles. He said the AAP was no longer working in the interest of the country, but for “personal gains”.

“The party that was formed in the name of eliminating corruption is now in the hands of compromised individuals,” he said.

Claims Of Larger Exodus

Chadha further claimed that as many as two-thirds of AAP MPs are set to join the BJP.

‘No Longer The Same Party’

Describing his association with the party, Chadha said he had nurtured it with his “blood and sweat” and was among its founding members.

“I am announcing that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party. I was a founding member, and perhaps no one knows this party better than I do. This is no longer the same party,” he said.

Says He Had Distanced Himself Earlier

Chadha also revealed that he had stayed away from party activities for the past year.

“I had been away from the party’s activities for a year because I could not stand by their actions. I could not support what I believed were wrongdoings,” he added.

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are reportedly joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal are expected to join the BJP. All three are currently members of the Rajya Sabha.

Why is Raghav Chadha leaving the Aam Aadmi Party?

Raghav Chadha alleges that the AAP has strayed from its founding principles and is now working for 'personal gains' rather than the country's interests.

What are Raghav Chadha's claims about the AAP's future?

Chadha claims that two-thirds of AAP MPs are planning to join the BJP. He also stated that he has distanced himself from party activities for the past year.

What does Raghav Chadha say about the current state of the AAP?

He believes the party, founded to eliminate corruption, is now in the hands of compromised individuals. He feels it is 'no longer the same party' he helped build.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Raghav Chadha Sandeep Pathak Ashok Mittal ABP Live
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