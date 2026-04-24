Big AAP Crack: Raghav Chadha, Pathak, Mittal Set to Join BJP, ‘Two-Thirds MPs’ May Follow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three AAP Rajya Sabha MPs may join BJP soon.

Raghav Chadha cites party's deviation from principles.

Chadha claims AAP now serves personal interests.

A major rift has emerged within the Aam Aadmi Party, with Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. All three leaders currently serve in the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha Accuses Party of Serving ‘Personal Interests’

Announcing his decision to part ways, Chadha alleged that the party had strayed from its founding principles. He said the AAP was no longer working in the interest of the country, but for “personal gains”.

“The party that was formed in the name of eliminating corruption is now in the hands of compromised individuals,” he said.

Claims Of Larger Exodus

Chadha further claimed that as many as two-thirds of AAP MPs are set to join the BJP.

‘No Longer The Same Party’

Describing his association with the party, Chadha said he had nurtured it with his “blood and sweat” and was among its founding members.

“I am announcing that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party. I was a founding member, and perhaps no one knows this party better than I do. This is no longer the same party,” he said.

Says He Had Distanced Himself Earlier

Chadha also revealed that he had stayed away from party activities for the past year.

“I had been away from the party’s activities for a year because I could not stand by their actions. I could not support what I believed were wrongdoings,” he added.