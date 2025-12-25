'Same Forces Targeting Minorities Here And There’: Digvijay Singh On Bangladesh Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amid growing concern over violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh has issued a strong statement, condemning attacks on Hindus and Christians and warning about the rise of religious extremism following the change of government in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to a news agency in New Delhi, Singh said that the political shift in Bangladesh has emboldened forces that thrive on religious polarisation, elements that, according to him, were firmly opposed by former leaders Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

‘Religious frenzy-driven politics resurfaces after regime change’

Digvijay Singh argued that ever since the movement in Bangladesh led to a change in government, groups that engage in politics by inciting religious sentiment have become increasingly active.

“These are the same elements that Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Mujib always stood against,” he said. “After the government change, those forces have resurfaced and are now operating openly.” He added that such groups exploit religion for political gains, creating fear and instability, particularly for minority communities.

‘What we see there mirrors what is happening here’

In a remark that has triggered political debate, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister drew a comparison between the situation in Bangladesh and developments within India.

Singh said that the reaction unfolding in Bangladesh reflects a similar pattern of religious propaganda-driven politics. According to him, fundamentalist forces targeting minorities operate in much the same way on both sides of the border.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Digvijay Singh says, "Ever since the movement in Bangladesh led to a change of government, all those elements are present there who engage in politics by spreading religious frenzy. Whom Sheikh Hasina opposed... We strongly condemn what is happening to… pic.twitter.com/Lb03IndXJj — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2025

“The situation in our country is no different,” he remarked, stating that actions against minority communities in India have parallels in the violence now being witnessed in Bangladesh.

Condemnation of attacks on Hindus and Christians

Emphasising India’s concern, Digvijay Singh strongly condemned the violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.

“We unequivocally denounce what is happening to our Hindu brothers and Christians there,” he said, calling the attacks unacceptable and deeply troubling.

The issue has sparked widespread resentment in India, with political leaders and civil society voices demanding accountability and protection for vulnerable communities across the region.

Call for firm action by Bangladesh’s interim leadership

Singh also appealed directly to Bangladesh’s interim leadership, urging decisive steps to restore order and protect minorities.

Referring to Mohammad Yunus, who heads the country’s current administration, Singh said that the responsibility now lies with him to act firmly. “He is a respected economist and the head of the country. Strict action must be taken to stop these incidents,” Singh asserted.