Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSabarimala Gold Row: Kerala HC Forms SIT To Probe Reduced Weight Of Dwarapalaka Idols

Sabarimala Gold Row: Kerala HC Forms SIT To Probe Reduced Weight Of Dwarapalaka Idols

The SIT will be led by Superintendent of Police S Sasidharan, and its functioning will be supervised by Crime Branch head, Additional Director General of Police H Venketesh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities related to the reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar ordered the constitution of SIT after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance team submitted an interim report on its preliminary investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the TDB Vigilance team to investigate the reduced weight of Dwarapalakas after they were sent to a Chennai-based firm for electroplating, which was sponsored by businessman Unnikrishnan Potty in 2019.

The SIT will be led by Superintendent of Police S Sasidharan, and its functioning will be supervised by Crime Branch head, Additional Director General of Police H Venketesh.

Officials from the Cyber Police have also been included in the team.

According to government sources, the state government suggested the names of the officers to be part of the SIT to the Kerala High Court.

Sasidharan was selected for his high track record in investigating complex criminal cases, including the 2022 Elanthoor human sacrifice case.

The High Court ordered that the investigation be conducted confidentially and that reports be submitted directly to it.

Last week, the court had ordered a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice K T Sankaran.

As part of the probe, TDB Vigilance had questioned Potty for two days, after which the report was filed in the court.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan welcomed the Kerala High Court decision of forming SIT to probe the incident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala HC Sabarimala Gold Row
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget