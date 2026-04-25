Washington, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi propagates the values of the RSS in his own unique ways and is the best representative for the organisation, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said here.

In an interview with PTI, Hosabale said the RSS has laid down five focus areas for the next 25 years that include working for social harmony and cohesion, creating self-awareness and shedding the colonial mindset, instilling civic sense, strengthening family values and pursuing sustainable development models.

“He (PM Modi) is doing these things in his own unique ways, all of them. He may not express the same words. For example, he said 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam'. We have said, 'plant a tree',” Hosabale said.

The RSS leader said many of the government programmes reflect the views of the RSS.

“Many government programmes reflect the values espoused by the RSS,” Hosabale said, citing the ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’ initiative and the Five Resolves (Panch Pran) spelt out by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address in 2022.

“So, being a Swayamsevak, he has these things naturally,” the RSS leader said.

Hosabale recalled that while releasing the postal stamp and a commemorative coin on the occasion of the centenary year of RSS, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the future path charted out by the Sangh.

“He is an elected Prime Minister in a democracy, but he knows very well what his cultural roots are and what this organisation stands for. He knows very well. He is the best representative,” Hosabale said.

He said when the BJP was formed in 1980, its founders wanted to retain the umbilical cord with the RSS.

“They wanted to retain the relations of RSS. That was the prime reason for the formation of the political party, coming away from the Janata Party. That way, that umbilical cord relationship cannot be disturbed,” Hosabale said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)