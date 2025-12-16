Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Navy Strengthens Undersea Combat Power With Second MH-60R Squadron In Goa

Indian Navy Strengthens Undersea Combat Power With Second MH-60R Squadron In Goa

These multi-role helicopters, equipped with advanced weaponry, will significantly enhance the Navy's ability to counter growing Chinese and Pakistani submarine activity in the Indian Ocean.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)


The Indian Navy is set to deploy its second squadron of MH-60R (Romeo) anti-submarine helicopters at the INS Hansa naval air base in Goa. The American-made helicopters will be formally inducted into INAS 335 on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

Built for multi-role maritime operations, the MH-60R helicopters significantly enhance the Navy’s ability to detect, track, and neutralise threats at sea, particularly hostile submarines operating beneath the surface.

Built to Hunt Enemy Submarines at Sea

Manufactured by US defence major Lockheed Martin, the MH-60R helicopters are designed for anti-submarine warfare as well as anti-surface (ship) combat. They are also deployed for maritime search and rescue missions. India signed a deal in 2020 to procure 24 MH-60R helicopters from the United States at an estimated cost of ₹21,000 crore. The agreement was finalised during the India visit of the and current, US President Donald Trump.

The Indian Navy has an urgent operational requirement for these helicopters as its existing Sea King anti-submarine fleet has aged considerably. The Sea King helicopters are currently deployed on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The Navy also needs the MH-60R helicopters to support operations from the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

‘Romeo’ Helicopter Capabilities and Strategic Edge

Equipped with Hellfire missiles, rockets, and torpedoes, the advanced MH-60R helicopters can destroy enemy submarines operating several hundred metres below sea level. Reflecting their lethal maritime role, the Navy has named the second Goa-based MH-60R squadron “Osprey”, a sea hawk known for hunting fish by diving into water.

The induction comes at a time when Chinese and Pakistani submarines are increasingly active in the Indian Ocean region, posing growing strategic challenges. The enhanced capabilities of the MH-60R fleet are expected to play a crucial role in countering these undersea threats.

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 335 carries the motto “Sarve Yuddheshu Jayati", Victory in Every Battle. According to Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal, the induction of the second MH-60R squadron marks a major milestone in the Navy’s ongoing modernisation and capability enhancement drive. He added that the first MH-60R squadron is already operational at the naval base in Kochi, Kerala.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:39 PM (IST)

MH60R Anti Subamrine Helicopter

