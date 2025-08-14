Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaActor Ramya Welcomes SC Order Cancelling Bail Of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Actress Ramya praised the Supreme Court's decision to revoke bail for actor Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case, emphasising equality before the law.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Actor Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail granted to actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case, calling it a strong message that “all are equal before law.” “The SC judgment today on setting aside bail to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case sends out a strong message — all are equal before the law,” she wrote on Instagram.

Urging people to maintain faith in the justice system, she said, “Follow due process, keep faith in the justice system. It’s long and hard, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Do not take the law into your own hands; justice will be served. Most importantly, stay true to your conscience.” Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order granting bail, saying it suffered from “various infirmities.” The top court directed authorities to take Darshan and the other accused into custody immediately and ordered the trial to be conducted expeditiously.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda.

According to police, the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured, and his body was later recovered from a drain.

Both Darshan and Gowda were taken into custody shortly after the Supreme Court’s order. PTI JR SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
