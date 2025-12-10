'Absolutely Wrong': DIG Varsha Sharma Rejects Claims That Cops Aided Luthra Brothers’ Flight

Goa Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Varsha Sharma has firmly pushed back against allegations that officers helped nightclub owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flee the country just hours after a catastrophic blaze at their Romeo Lane outlet claimed 25 lives. The brothers left India early Sunday morning, prompting widespread criticism of the police response timeline.

Club Staff, Not Cops, May Have Alerted Owners

In her comments to India Today TV, Sharma maintained that the theory of an internal police leak was unfounded. She suggested that those working inside the nightclub may have been the first to notify the owners after the fire broke out. According to her, the assumption that a police insider facilitated the escape “is absolutely wrong,” and there is nothing at present to indicate departmental involvement.

The Luthra brothers managed to leave the country roughly five hours after the fire erupted at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora. Records show they boarded IndiGo flight 6E1073 from Delhi to Phuket at 5:30 a.m., well before a lookout circular (LOC) was issued at the request of the Goa Police.

Police Defend Response Timeline

Facing questions about why the duo was not intercepted at the airport, Sharma emphasised that her team acted without delay once the gravity of the situation became evident.



From issuing an LOC to a Blue Corner Notice, she said that they were moving in the right direction to get them back. She reiterated that the department launched tracing efforts promptly and followed all procedural steps required under such circumstances.

International Agencies Now Involved

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to assist India in monitoring the men’s travel and restricting their movement beyond Thailand. Meanwhile, the Regional Passport Office in New Delhi has given both brothers seven days to explain why their passports should not be revoked. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also confirmed that a team will be sent to Thailand to coordinate their return, as per a report on Times of India.

Investigators say the blaze began around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday during a crowded event attended by more than 150 tourists. A preliminary assessment by the Goa Police and the Directorate of Fire Services indicated that the fire ignited when electric firecrackers struck the wooden ceiling, rapidly engulfing the structure.