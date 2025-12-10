Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable

Goa Police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, the nightclub where a tragic fire over the weekend claimed 25 lives. The development marks another step forward in the widening investigation into the horrific incident that has shaken the coastal state.

Look Out Circular Issued After Gupta Found Missing

Authorities had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Gupta and fellow owner Surinder Kumar Khosla after investigators were unable to trace Gupta during a visit to his residence in Delhi. According to a police spokesperson, officials eventually located him in the national capital and immediately took him into custody.

"This is the sixth person detained in connection with the case," the spokesperson confirmed, adding that Gupta will be formally arrested once procedures to bring him to Goa are completed.

Two Owners Still Absconding; Blue Corner Notice Issued

While Gupta is now in police custody, the search continues for the nightclub’s other two owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Both remain untraceable, prompting authorities to issue a Blue Corner notice to help track their movements across jurisdictions.

Five Staff Members Already Behind Bars

The latest detention adds to a growing list of arrests. So far, police have taken five employees of the nightclub into custody: chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, and staff member Bharat Kohli.

Tragedy Strikes As Fire Claims 25 Lives

The deadly blaze broke out around midnight on Saturday at the popular nightlife spot in Arpora, North Goa. The fire spread rapidly, leaving 25 people dead and raising urgent questions about safety measures, crowd management, and accountability.

As the investigation deepens, the detentions and ongoing manhunt for the remaining owners highlight the mounting pressure on those responsible for the operations of the establishment. Authorities are continuing to examine every angle as families of the victims await justice.