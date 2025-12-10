Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH

VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH

ISPR DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry sparked widespread criticism after winking at a journalist during a briefing on Imran Khan, intensifying tensions between the military and Khan’s supporters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has come under intense criticism after a video surfaced of him winking at journalist Absa Koman during a press briefing. The moment occurred just after she questioned him about allegations targeting jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The clip, now widely circulated online, shows Koman asking whether claims labelling Khan a “national security threat”, “anti-state”, and acting “at the hands of Delhi” differ from past accusations, and whether any developments should be expected.

Controversial Response Sparks Debate

Responding to her query, Chaudhry added a remark of his own: “And add a fourth point, he is also a zehni mareez (mental patient).” Moments later, he smiled and winked at the journalist, triggering a storm on social media.

One user on X wrote, “This is openly happening in front of the camera. Democracy is over in Pakistan. PM is a puppet.” Another commented, “A meme of a nation.”

Sharper Criticism Directed at Imran Khan

Earlier on Friday, Chaudhry had also described Khan as a “narcissist”, claiming the former leader’s ambitions had become so extreme that he believed, “If I am not in power, nothing else should exist.” Although he did not refer to Khan by name, the target of his remarks was evident.

He further alleged that individuals visiting Khan in prison were being used “to spread poison against the army”, asserting that the former PM was attempting to incite hostility toward the military establishment.

Defending the Military’s Stance

Chaudhry insisted the army would not allow anyone to sow divisions between Pakistan’s military and the public. While acknowledging constitutional freedoms, he reiterated that such rights carry limits, particularly when national security is at stake.

Reaffirming long-standing military allegations, he again linked Khan to the May 9, 2023 attacks on military installations, including the Rawalpindi headquarters. “Was it not this same individual who orchestrated those attacks?” he asked.

The violent unrest erupted after Khan’s arrest that year, when thousands of his supporters stormed government and military compounds. Khan has repeatedly denied ordering or influencing the violence.

Khan Strikes Back on Social Media

The remarks from the ISPR chief followed Khan’s post on X in which he labelled Army Chief Gen Asim Munir a “mentally unstable person” and accused him of overseeing “the complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan”.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Pakistan Army Pakistan Politics Imran Khan ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Pakistan Military Absa Koman Rawalpindi Attacks
