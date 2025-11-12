Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsIndiaRed Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Confesses Plans For Republic Day, Diwali Attacks; Delhi On High Alert

Red Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Confesses Plans For Republic Day, Diwali Attacks; Delhi On High Alert

Dr. Muzammil Shakeel confessed to planning terror attacks around Republic Day and Diwali, including reconnaissance near Delhi's Red Fort for a 2026 attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, investigators have learned that key suspect Dr Muzammil Shakeel allegedly admitted to planning terror strikes timed with major national events, including Republic Day and Diwali.

Red Fort Blast Probe

According to officials, Muzammil confessed during interrogation that he and his associate, identified as Umar, had carried out reconnaissance of the Red Fort area earlier this year. The surveillance was reportedly part of a larger plan to execute an attack on January 26, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations.

Investigators said location data extracted from Muzammil’s mobile phone confirmed multiple visits to areas around the Red Fort. He also disclosed that an earlier attempt to stage an attack during Diwali had been abandoned at the last minute, as per sources quoted by India Today.

Muzammil, a senior doctor from Pulwama who also served as a faculty member at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is believed to be linked to what authorities describe as a “white-collar terror module” — a network of educated professionals with alleged connections to banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

His associate Umar, suspected to be the suicide bomber, reportedly perished in the blast on November 10 when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion killed 12 people and injured several others, sending shockwaves through the capital.

In the aftermath of the blast, Delhi has been placed under heightened security. Police and paramilitary forces have stepped up patrols and intensified checks at border points including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur. Random inspections are being conducted at metro stations, markets, railway hubs, and bus terminals.

Sniffer dog squads, anti-sabotage units, and metal detection teams have been deployed across key installations and crowded areas. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activity or unattended items to emergency helplines

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer — WATCH
Election 2025
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: This Survey Predicts A Blow To Nitish Kumar
Celebrities
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Continue Recovery At Home
Cities
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Red Fort Car Blast: 5 Key Developments As NIA Takes Over Investigation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Bollywood actor Govinda hospitalized after sudden health scare in Juhu, Mumbai
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 Victims Identified, DNA Test to Confirm Dr. Umar’s Involvement
Delhi Red Fort i20 Blast: CCTV Tracks Car, 42 FSL Samples Collected; Ownership, Route Under Probe
Delhi Red Fort Blast: FSL Collects 42 Crucial Samples, PM to Chair High-Level Security Meet
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Expands Probe, 42 Samples Collected Including Live Cartridges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget