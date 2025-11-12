In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, investigators have learned that key suspect Dr Muzammil Shakeel allegedly admitted to planning terror strikes timed with major national events, including Republic Day and Diwali.

Red Fort Blast Probe

According to officials, Muzammil confessed during interrogation that he and his associate, identified as Umar, had carried out reconnaissance of the Red Fort area earlier this year. The surveillance was reportedly part of a larger plan to execute an attack on January 26, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations.

Investigators said location data extracted from Muzammil’s mobile phone confirmed multiple visits to areas around the Red Fort. He also disclosed that an earlier attempt to stage an attack during Diwali had been abandoned at the last minute, as per sources quoted by India Today.

Muzammil, a senior doctor from Pulwama who also served as a faculty member at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is believed to be linked to what authorities describe as a “white-collar terror module” — a network of educated professionals with alleged connections to banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

His associate Umar, suspected to be the suicide bomber, reportedly perished in the blast on November 10 when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near a traffic signal close to the Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion killed 12 people and injured several others, sending shockwaves through the capital.

In the aftermath of the blast, Delhi has been placed under heightened security. Police and paramilitary forces have stepped up patrols and intensified checks at border points including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur. Random inspections are being conducted at metro stations, markets, railway hubs, and bus terminals.

Sniffer dog squads, anti-sabotage units, and metal detection teams have been deployed across key installations and crowded areas. Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activity or unattended items to emergency helplines