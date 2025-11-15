Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner

A surgeon from Pathankot who once worked at the controversial Al-Falah University in Haryana has been detained in connection with the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. The doctor, identified as 45-year-old Dr Rayees Ahmad Bhat, was taken in for questioning after investigators allegedly uncovered communication between him and Dr Umar Nabi, the accused bomber behind the explosion that left 13 people dead.

Dr Bhat currently serves with White Medical College in Pathankot. He was associated with Al-Falah University’s Faridabad campus between 2020 and 2021, the same institution where Dr Umar was based before the attack. Investigators suspect he remained in frequent contact with several university staff members even after leaving the institution.

Investigators Eye ‘White-Collar’ Terror Nexus

According to an India Today report, quoting sources, Dr Bhat’s detention aims to verify whether he played any role in what they describe as a “white-collar” terror network, allegedly backed by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Authorities are probing whether highly educated professionals were recruited to support covert radical operations.

More Raids, More Arrests

The sweep widened on Friday as Delhi Police Special Cell officers and central agencies carried out coordinated raids in Haryana’s Dhauj and Nuh. Another doctor and an MBBS student linked with Dr Umar were also detained. The student, Mohammad, and Dr Mustaqeem, who holds an MBBS degree from China, confirmed knowing Dr Umar during interrogation, officials said.

Earlier this week, Dr Rihan, an alumnus of Al-Falah Medical College, was arrested in the case, further tightening the investigative net around the institution.

The crackdown follows the discovery of a massive cache of arms and explosives, including 2,900 kilograms of material used to make improvised explosive devices, from a rented accommodation linked to another doctor, Muzammil Shakeel. Shakeel, also associated with Al-Falah, has since been arrested.

Shortly afterwards, authorities held his colleague, Dr Shaheen Shahid, who is believed to have been involved in efforts to build a women’s wing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in India.

University Funding Under ED Lens

The arrests and ongoing interrogation of multiple medical professionals have thrust Al-Falah University and its hospital into the centre of the terror investigation. With concerns mounting over alleged recruitment patterns and the institution’s internal network, the Enforcement Directorate has launched a financial probe into its funding structure.