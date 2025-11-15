Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeNewsIndiaPathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner

Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner

Dr. Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a surgeon linked to Al-Falah University, was detained regarding the Delhi Red Fort blast due to his communication with the accused bomber.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A surgeon from Pathankot who once worked at the controversial Al-Falah University in Haryana has been detained in connection with the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. The doctor, identified as 45-year-old Dr Rayees Ahmad Bhat, was taken in for questioning after investigators allegedly uncovered communication between him and Dr Umar Nabi, the accused bomber behind the explosion that left 13 people dead.

Dr Bhat currently serves with White Medical College in Pathankot. He was associated with Al-Falah University’s Faridabad campus between 2020 and 2021, the same institution where Dr Umar was based before the attack. Investigators suspect he remained in frequent contact with several university staff members even after leaving the institution.

Investigators Eye ‘White-Collar’ Terror Nexus

According to an India Today report, quoting sources, Dr Bhat’s detention aims to verify whether he played any role in what they describe as a “white-collar” terror network, allegedly backed by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Authorities are probing whether highly educated professionals were recruited to support covert radical operations.

More Raids, More Arrests

The sweep widened on Friday as Delhi Police Special Cell officers and central agencies carried out coordinated raids in Haryana’s Dhauj and Nuh. Another doctor and an MBBS student linked with Dr Umar were also detained. The student, Mohammad, and Dr Mustaqeem, who holds an MBBS degree from China, confirmed knowing Dr Umar during interrogation, officials said.

Earlier this week, Dr Rihan, an alumnus of Al-Falah Medical College, was arrested in the case, further tightening the investigative net around the institution.

The crackdown follows the discovery of a massive cache of arms and explosives, including 2,900 kilograms of material used to make improvised explosive devices, from a rented accommodation linked to another doctor, Muzammil Shakeel. Shakeel, also associated with Al-Falah, has since been arrested.

Shortly afterwards, authorities held his colleague, Dr Shaheen Shahid, who is believed to have been involved in efforts to build a women’s wing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in India.

University Funding Under ED Lens

The arrests and ongoing interrogation of multiple medical professionals have thrust Al-Falah University and its hospital into the centre of the terror investigation. With concerns mounting over alleged recruitment patterns and the institution’s internal network, the Enforcement Directorate has launched a financial probe into its funding structure.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi Blast Delhi Blast News Red Fort Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget