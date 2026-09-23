Rapper UNB attacked in Arunachal while returning from concert

Itanagar/Gangtok, Sep 22 (PTI): Sikkim-based rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Monday near Tiwari Gaon when UNB and his team were returning to Roing after attending a festival in Anini, they said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, seeking immediate steps for the safety of the Sikkimese rapper.

Two vehicles allegedly followed the car of UNB and his team for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch. Eight to ten men allegedly vandalised UNB's vehicle with a rod and attacked him and his manager, police said.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face, besides swelling around one eye, they said, adding that the attackers fled after noticing a truck approaching the spot.

The incident was reported to Roing police station around 7.50 pm. Police attributed the delay in reporting the matter to poor mobile connectivity in the area.

Following the complaint, police alerted check gates and asked personnel to look out for vehicles matching the description provided by the victims.

UNB's manager alleged that the attackers had covered the number plates of their vehicles with mud and intercepted their car after confirming that the rapper was travelling in it.

Roing police station officer-in-charge Taniya Uli said police accompanied UNB and his team to the site on Tuesday for investigation.

The isolated location, absence of eyewitnesses and poor network connectivity were posing challenges to the investigation, the officer said.

The Sikkim CM said, "Just had a telephonic conversation with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu Ji, regarding the unfortunate incident involving our young artiste, Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, in Arunachal Pradesh. I expressed my concern over the incident and requested his personal intervention to ensure UNB’s safety and well-being."

Khandu assured Tamang of prompt intervention and necessary action.

"I sincerely thank the chief minister for his prompt response and assurance. I am confident that the matter will be appropriately addressed and that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth," Tamang said.

A case has been registered under provisions relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, the officer said.

Police said they were working to ascertain the motive behind the attack and establish the identity of the accused.

Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to the Sikkim chief minister, said in a social media post that he spoke to UNB over the phone and was relieved to learn that the artiste was safe and being escorted by local police to an undisclosed destination.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly act of the miscreants who reportedly attacked and physically assaulted UNB. Such acts of violence are completely unacceptable and deeply concerning,” Khaling said.

The incident comes days after National Award-winning filmmaker from Meghalaya, Dominic Sangma, was allegedly assaulted near the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus at Jote, near Itanagar.

Sangma, who heads the institute's Department of Screenwriting, was allegedly attacked by two men on September 16 after he intervened when FTII students were allegedly being harassed.

Police have arrested the two accused -- Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay.

Sangma, known for his work in Garo-language cinema, was returning from an evening walk when he intervened in the altercation.

Sangma's wife alleged that besides assaulting him, the accused also attacked an FTII security guard and four students. PTI UPL SOM CORR BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)