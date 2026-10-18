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English NewsNewsIndiaStampede at Kolkata Durga Puja: Eyewitnesses flag crowd management lapses, police initiates probe

Stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja: Eyewitnesses flag crowd management lapses, police initiates probe

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI): Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes and heavy rain contributed to the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that left 19 people dead on Saturday evening, a senior officer sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 01:05 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI): Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes and heavy rain contributed to the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that left 19 people dead on Saturday evening, a senior officer said.

Several eyewitnesses alleged that announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement were inadequate, leaving visitors confused during the rush hours.

Locals also claimed that police deployment at the pandal was inadequate, alleging that personnel were mainly stationed near the VIP entrance.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

Locals also alleged that there was little administrative assistance in taking the injured to hospitals.

"There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," the police officer told PTI.

The police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident, crowd control measures, arrangements at the venue and the response of the authorities during the emergency, he said.

"Eyewitness accounts and other evidence will be examined as part of the investigation," he added.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

A large number of Durga puja organisers in Kolkata and other places in the state compete with each other in making their pandals more attractive by setting up theme-based creations.

According to the family members of two of the deceased, the blowing of whistles by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people there, the chief minister said

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda also visited the hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment.

According to sources at Kolkata Medical College, the injured were admitted to the emergency for treatment, while 11 patients were shifted to SSKM Hospital.

A source at the medical college said the 13 women and a child were among the deceased.

The West Bengal government has set up a toll-free helpline, 18003455678, for people seeking information about those affected by the incident. PTI SCH AMR BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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